Durable year-round: a long term review of Bontrager's H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid tire

Trek's in-house accessories brand Bontrager has a wide range of hybrid bike tires, made specifically to meet the demands of city riding. Among them, the H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid tires were designed for everyday use, for commuters to road cyclists alike, at an affordable price point. They prioritize durability, versatility and puncture resistance.

Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid: construction

(Image credit: Katie Burke)

The Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite uses a 30 TPI casing. This threads per inch rating suggests that the tire is heavier than average but considerably more durable. A lower thread count suggests stability, while a higher thread count tends to be more supple.

This tire features a semi-slick tread design for grip on a range of surface types and road conditions.

The tire comes exclusively in black, with reflective sidewalls for extra visibility. I've found that the reflectivity works incredibly well, especially for those early morning and late night commutes.

As most hybrid tires, the H2 is a clincher tire. Clincher tires get their name because they “clinch” to the rim of the bike. They are known for their tough wire beads and ease of changing a flat– if ever needed. Fortunately for me, changing the tire was never required.

The recent H2 Reflective Hard-Case Lite tire comes in five widths, all at 700c. You can choose from 32mm, 35mm, 38mm, 40mm and 35mm. Depending on the width, the tire is between 565-785 grams. We’re reviewing the 700C x 35mm tire here, which has a weight of 635 grams.

Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid: the ride

(Image credit: Katie Burke)

Where I live in western Massachusetts, I am surrounded by rolling hills, bumpy roads and frequent potholes. I love riding gravel trails just as much as I enjoy gliding down smooth pavement, so I have consistently been searching for a more versatile tire. I have been looking for something that will enable me to ride across more varied terrain without sacrificing comfort or support.

This Bontrager H2 transformed my ride in providing me with more stability. While riding over hundreds of kilometers, I was continually impressed by the tire’s durability and security. I successfully rode over pavement, gravel, debris and even pieces of glass without suffering a single flat tire. The tire remains fully intact, so I believe Bontrager has truly lived up to its durability promise. It is well-suited for city biking, swerving and the inevitable potholes.

When I first received these tires, I needed a way to navigate the slick snow that covers the roads during the long New England winter. These tires have been my trusty companions through snow and hail, into springtime rain showers and during the hot, humid summer days. All the while, I have had zero punctures, tears or cuts.

My commutes range from 4 to 12 miles (6 to 20 kilometers), while my recreational rides are typically between 24 to 50 miles (40-80 kilometers). This hard-case lite tire works wonderfully for all distances, and I feel confident in their ability to withhold durability with longer rides and mileage. I was able to use these tires up to five days per week, regardless of the weather and road conditions.

While it's a reliable daily tire, I won't recommend this tire for longer road rides, racing or fast road rides. They're simply to heavy, and can feel slow at times. However, for commuting and multi-surface jaunts, this tire is well worth its $40.00 / £29.99 price tag.

Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid: value and conclusion

(Image credit: Katie Burke)

There are a lot of bike tires on the market at a variety of prices. The Bontrager H2 has a middle-of-the-road pricetag of $40.00 / £29.99 but its features and reliability is more akin to a more expensive tire like Continental's Top Contact II Hybrid tire, which retails at $66.95 / £59.95.

The latter features a more grippy tread pattern and would perhaps outperform the Bontrager tire in off-road terrain. The Bontrager H2 was designed to fit the needs of riders who are commuting primarily on roads — and does so very well. Perhaps then, the H2's nearest competitor is actually Bontrager’s own R2 tire, which sports minimal tread and less rolling resistance. However, the R2 tire has been more prone to punctures, whereas the H2 has proven to be much more durable. Additionally, the H2 tire offers a more grippy tread and size options, which makes it a better choice for commuters and everyday riders.

(Image credit: Katie Burke)

While reflecting on my numerous rides with the Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite commuter, I kept coming back to its durability. This tire is build to last. It was designed to withstand all types of road conditions and weather, and it is wonderful for anyone who wants one set of tires to serve multiple purposes.

The Bontrager H2 Hard-Case Lite Hybrid tire is durable and reliable. It is well equipped for all types of roads, conditions, and weather. At an affordable $40.00 / £29.99, this tire will improve your commuting and cycling journeys with incredibly high puncture resistance. Not even shards of glass can stop you.