There was no disappointment for Zoe Bäckstedt this time. Last year's under-23 world champion was "over the moon" after taking silver in her elite Worlds time trial debut in Montréal, weeks after a fourth-place finish at the Tour de France Femmes had left her so disappointed.

The 21-year-old Welsh rider powered through the technical 39.2-kilometre course to finish 40 seconds behind Marlen Reusser. Germany’s Franziska Koch completed the podium 5 seconds behind Bäckstedt.

"At the Tour I was fourth, and I was really disappointed with this, and I think that was also a super good ride," Bäckstedt told Cycling Weekly at the finish. "But immediately when I crossed the line here, I was over the moon."

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At 39.2 kilometres, it was the longest women’s time trial course in UCI Road World Championships history, and 73% longer than the U23 course on which she won her title last year.

Bäckstedt could have chosen to defend her under-23 time trial title in Canada. Instead, she came to Montréal to test herself against the world's best.

"I didn’t know what to expect in a result. I could’ve been anywhere from the win to top 10," she said. "And to come away with second… I felt strong on the bike, which was really a positive thing."

For a while, gold was in reach. Bäckstedt led through the first two intermediate checks, giving fans at home a lot to cheer for.

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"That's what I'm here for, right?" Bäckstedt said with a laugh.

"In the first half, when I heard the first time check, I was thinking, 'Okay, maybe it’s possible'," she admitted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bäckstedt knew, however, what Reusser could do on the faster second half of the course, and sure enough, the Swiss powerhouse turned the tide as the finish crept closer.

"I knew that in the flat parts she would bring a lot of time back on me, and she did. So, yeah, massive respect," Bäckstedt said.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly ahead of the race, she'd said that the time trial was her "moment to show what I can do."

And that's exactly what she did.

The silver medal offered an emphatic validation for Bäckstedt’s decision to leave the under-23 competition behind, and announced her as a serious competitor in this discipline for seasons ahead.

All in all, Bäckstedt described the race as "painful" but also "quite fun."

Attention now turns to the road race, where she will be one of Great Britain’s leaders. Alongside the confidence from silver, the time trial offered useful experience of tackling the finishing climb with tired legs.

"It’s not quite simulating the feeling after 180K, but it’s giving somewhat of a feeling," she said.

In the days to follow, Bäckstedt will receive some massages, do some rides as well as some final interval work. But first: coffee.

"I'm gonna go and get a coffee, put my legs up, get some good food," she said in closing.