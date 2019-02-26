The best quick transfer destinations for your short break cycling holiday 

Going for a quick getaway? Here are some suggestions...

Time, time, time. Time is precious. Time away on the bike is doubly precious. At Bikecation, we understand that. People just don’t get two weeks off to go and ride. That is why we’re massive fans of short break cycling holidays; and why we work so hard to get our clients the maximum saddle time on those precious days, riding switchbacks under blue skies down to the sea.

Making the most of a short break cycling holiday starts with you being able to choose when you go, where you go, how long you go for, who you go with and at what budget: with our new search engine you can make these choices, and book, in the time it takes to drink a coffee with your mates post-ride on Sunday morning. You can book in the knowledge that everything on our site – flights, airport transfers, accommodation – are all bike-friendly.

To give you a little food for thought, we’ve come up with a hot list of destinations with the shortest airport transfer times. They all have a ‘plane seat to saddle time’ of under an hour.

Costa Dorada

Fly to Reus and you’ll be riding the quiet roads of the Costa Dorada out of Cambrils in just 20 minutes. The riding is high calibre. Bahrain Merida and Team UAE head to this little-known part of Spain for their training camps. 3 nights in the Costa Dorada starts from £100pp

Girona

With its own airport, you practically fall off the plane into the beautiful old town of Girona. Leave the UK on the first flight in the morning and you can be climbing the Rocacorba and rubbing shoulders with the local pros for lunch. 3 nights in Girona starts from £120pp

Nice

The plane to Nice virtually lands on the beach, on the edge of the city centre. A quick hop down the Promenade des Anglais in a taxi, and you can be climbing the Col d’Eze straight out of town. 3 nights in Nice start from £295pp

Annecy

Just 45 minutes transfer from Geneva, Annecy is a gateway to the Alps, with great access to some of the fabled cols of the Tour de France, like the mighty Semnoz. 3 nights in Annecy starts from £335pp

Adriatic Coast

Fly to Rimini and 30 minutes later, you’re exploring Marco Pantani country. Home to the Novi Coli, theAdriatic Coast area of Italy is still a hidden gem. The climbs, such as the Monte Pugliano, are short but steep, while the food and wine of the area are first class. 3 nights on the Adriatic Coast starts from £185pp

Mallorca

If you stay near Palma, you can step off the plane and be pedalling in the hills of Mallorca quicker than you can change a puncture. From here, ride the beautiful, including classics like Sa Calobra and Puig Major. 3 nights in Mallorca starts from £175pp

Our cycling guides and experts are happy to discuss and advise on everything to do with your short break cycling holiday – from the ideal destination through all the elements of the trip you would like to include.

Contact us when you’re ready but don’t leave it too long. Time is precious.