WADA
World Anti-Doping Agency. "Promotes, coordinates, and monitors at the international level the fight against doping in sports in all its forms"
Latest
TUEs don’t help you win an Olympic medal, according to anti-doping study
Using a banned substance through TUEs will not make you more likely to win an Olympic medal, according to a new anti-doping study.
Doping bans for cocaine and cannabis will be heavily cut down
Athletes caught using drugs like cocaine and cannabis will face much shorter doping bans under new rules.
By Alex Ballinger
New ‘ground-breaking’ test to catch blood dopers could be ready for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
A new “ground-breaking” doping test that can catch blood dopers weeks or months after a transfusion could be used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
By Alex Ballinger
Fancy Bear hackers target anti-doping agencies ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The infamous Fancy Bear hackers have carried out multiple cyberattacks against anti-doping agencies ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
By Alex Ballinger
Head of WADA says anti-doping campaigners 'refuse to accept reality' of Chris Froome salbutamol case
The president of WADA has responded to criticism after cycling anti-doping campaigners called for him to resign.
By Alex Ballinger
UCI 'considering improvements' in TUE certificate system in wake of Select Committee doping report
Union Cycliste Internationale issues response to the UK parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee 'Combatting Doping in Sport' report
By Nigel Wynn
WADA president says TUE system 'works perfectly' (video)
World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie states that the therapeutic use exemption certificate system is working, despite controversy surrounding hacked medical data
By Nigel Wynn
Emma Johansson is latest cyclist to have medical data published by hackers
Rio 2016 road race silver medallist Emma Johansson has her therapeutic use exemption certificate published by Fancy Bears hacking group
By Nigel Wynn
'Athletes should not be required to publicly defend their legitimate use of a TUE' says WADA
World Anti-Doping Agency issues an information document to try and stop 'tremendous amount of misinformation' regarding therapeutic use exemption certificates
By Nigel Wynn
Chris Froome: WADA and UCI need to urgently address TUE system
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome published a statement on twitter as the storm around TUEs continues
By Jack Elton-Walters