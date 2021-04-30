WADA

Website: www.wada-ama.org

World Anti-Doping Agency. "Promotes, coordinates, and monitors at the international level the fight against doping in sports in all its forms"

Latest

TUEs don’t help you win an Olympic medal, according to anti-doping study

Using a banned substance through TUEs will not make you more likely to win an Olympic medal, according to a new anti-doping study.

