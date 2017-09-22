Alberto Contador: ‘I could have raced for two more years’

After bowing out from professional cycling, Alberto Contador explains why now was the best time to leave

Despite leaving the ranks of professional cycling on a romantic high with his win atop the l’Angliru at this year’s Vuelta a España, Alberto Contador has spoken about how he could have carried on racing.

In a report by Ciclo21, Contador told reporters on radio show El Partidazo COPE how he almost continued to race for a further two years.

“People have told me a lot: ‘One more year’,” the Spaniard said, but that was not an option.

“I wanted to leave it to the highest level and not waste my time.”

And leave at the highest level he did, after a beautifully crafted solo attack on the penultimate stage of the Vuelta.

“It’s the perfect moment,” he told reporters, “there could not be a better farewell after the Vuelta.”

Unfortunately, when taking on the l’Angliru there was one person who couldn’t bare to watch Contador.

“My father didn’t see the Angliru live because of the agony of seeing if they would catch me or not,” El Pistolero told reporters, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the moment.

For someone who has won all three Grand Tours and wowed fans across his career, Contador was pretty certain about his favourite memory.

“The happiest moment on a bike was the entry into Madrid,” the 34-year-old said. “A gift on the day of my farewell.”

With his career over and his feet firmly up, will we see him on his bike any time soon?

“I got on the bike once, but I have not gone out to train well, yet.”