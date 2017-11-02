Mark Cavendish unveils 2018 Dimension Data team kit

Dimension Data post photographs of Mark Cavendish wearing the South African team's 2018 kit

- Photos by Scott Mitchell/Dimension Data

Mark Cavendish has unveiled Dimension Data‘s jersey for the 2018 season in a series of photographs posted by the team on Twitter on Thursday.

The new jersey retains the white, green and black of the previous incarnation but is quite different in design.

Gone is the black upper section of 2017, replaced by a white upper panel covering the top of the torso, shoulders and arms. The white section holds most of the South African team’s sponsor’s names, including bike manufacturer Cervélo.

Directly below is a distinctive green section, with a black panel running up each side. On the back is a large Qhubeka ‘Q’ with the bicycle charity’s hand logo in the centre.

The version sported by Cavendish features a relatively low-cut neck in an aerodynamic design.

British sprint star Cavendish’s jersey sports the stripes of road race world champion around the sleeve cuffs, the title he won in 2011.

The new kit will be given its 2018 WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.