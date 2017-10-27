Want your Strava feed back in chronological order? Here’s how to do it

Google Chrome web extension lets you take back control

A couple of weeks ago, Strava rolled out a major update that saw users being able to add written posts as well as activities as well as making the activity feed non-chronological.

We’ll put it kindly and say that the response was a little, errr, mixed, but now one web developer is now offering a solution that allows disgruntled users to take back control of their activity feed.

The first step you’ll have to take is to download the Google Chrome web browser, as the application you need, called Stravini is a Chrome web extension.

Once you’ve got Chrome up and running, first set your homepage to Cycling Weekly (OK, that step isn’t strictly necessary) then head to the Chrome web store and find Stravini here.

Click “Add to Chrome” in the top right-hand corner, then you’ll see a little orange INI logo appear to the right of the address bar in the top right of the screen.

Once you’ve done that you can go to Strava and login, at which point you’ll notice that Stravini has already worked its magic, with the activity feed appearing just as it did before the latest update.

The only difference you might notice is that there are two new boxes at the top of the activity feed, which allow you to get the feed back exactly as you might want it, sorting activities by the Strava algorithm or start time (if you’ve made it this far, you’ll want to go for the latter) and allowing you to filter out challenges, club notifications and posts).

And there you have it, your Strava back to how you liked it back in the pre-update days.