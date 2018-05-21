Tech of the week: a race-winning disc brake Condor, Rapha saddles and an 11.9kg Wilier e-bike

Also ride Mont Ventoux on your turbo and new Mavic limited edition clothing

New bikes and saddles

Condor has a new disc brake version of its Leggero, which we’ve profiled. It was the bike ridden to victory at the Tour Series crit round in Motherwell by Matt Gibson of the JLT Condor team. Condor says it’s still being tested by the team before its general launch.

Meanwhile, if you’d like a bit of a push, Wilier has launched its new Cento1Hy e-bike. It uses a rear hub motor and a battery in the down tube, for a carbon bike that doesn’t look a lot different from its racing machines and has a claimed weight of under 12kg.

Rapha has moved into saddles. It says that it wanted to ensure that the seat used matched the seatpad in its bibshorts and has two saddles , each in two different widths and designed to work with different Rapha bibshort models. And Mavic has launched its limited edition Allure kit, designed to cut a dash on summer rides.

Real-world virtual cycling

We’ve reported on the new, free Road Grand Tours app which links up to your turbo to simulate real routes. It currently includes a virtual Stelvio as well as Cap Formentor and Mont Ventoux. There’s also some strada bianca as well as flat circuits of Canary Wharf and Berlin for when your climbing legs need a rest.

And Cycling Weekly is looking for nominations for its 2018 awards for club of the year, charitable initiative of the year and local hero, so let us know if you’ve got a candidate.

If you’re looking for challenges abroad, we’ve profiled riding in the Dolomites and the Pyrenees this week, telling you where to go, what to ride and where to stay.

Deal-wise, we’ve had Castelli on sale, including £110 off the RRP of the Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket, as well as our Sunday Trading round-up from the on-line retailers.