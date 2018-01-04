Here’s your chance to apply to ride for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane

English team open to riders from outside the British Cycling setup

If ever thought you had it in you to go up against the likes of Mark Cavendish then here’s your chance as the application process for the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane has been opened four months ahead of the event.

Team England are looking for talented riders across the road, track and mountain bike disciplines to take place in the Games which take place Down Under in April, with those from outside the British Cycling programme also having the chance to claim a spot.

The team has enjoyed considerable success at recent editions of the Games, winning 14 medals at Glasgow 2014 including Lizzie Deignan in the women’s road race and Alex Dowsett in the men’s time trial.

“There are a lot of talented English riders on the Great Britain Cycling Team programmes who we are of course aware of, but as the sport of cycling increases in terms of popularity and participation, we want to make sure we select the strongest possible England Cycling Team for the Commonwealth Games events,” said Keith Reynolds, who will be the cyclists’ team manager at the Games in Brisbane.

“The Commonwealth Games presents an opportunity to not only ride for your country, but to develop from the experience of being on the same team as some of our esteemed Olympic and Paralympic riders and staff in a multi-sport Games event.

“We’re encouraging any English rider who believes they have the potential to represent their country to submit an application to be considered for selection.”

The selection policy document for Team England can be viewed here, with selection being based on results in high-profile events since April 2017, a rider’s personal conduct and attitude, and “any other points the selection panel deems necessary.

Any riders who think that they’ve got what it takes should email gbctselection@britishcycling.org.uk to request an application form.

The closing date for applications is midnight on January 20.