Rigoberto Uran holds off Adam Yates to claim victory in Milano-Torino

Cannondale-Drapac rider takes his first one-day victory since 2015

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) took victory in the 2017 edition of Milano-Torino after attacking late on the final climb of the Superga.

After 180km of racing and a threatening early move by Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), the race all came down to the final climb, where Uran was constantly towards the front of affairs.

The Colombian was part of a five-rider group which escaped early on the six kilometre ascent, before going solo with three kilometres remaining.

From there he never looked like losing, riding a strong tempo to cross the line with a 10 second margin of victory as Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) led Fabio Aru (Astana) across the line to complete the podium.

>>> Six things to look out for at Il Lombardia

How it happened

An early escape saw four riders get away on the roads out of Milan, as Patrick Lauk (Astana), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Guillaume Bonnafond (Cofidis), and Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) steadily established a lead of more than five minutes.

Their advantage remained steady for much of the first half of the race, only beginning to fall as the peloton upped the pace on the approach to the first of two ascents of the Superga climb on the outskirts of Turin.

By the time the three breakaway climber had reached the base of the Superga with 23km to go, their lead was down to just 25 seconds, after FDJ in particular had worked hard to bring the gap down.

The first move from the peloton came from Dayer Quintana (Movistar), but that was quickly neutralised before Astana, Team Sky, and Movistar moved to the front to set tempo.

However the attacks didn’t stop for long as first David Gaudu (FDJ) was able to pull a small group clear, before Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) counter-attacked to go solo over the top of the climb.

>>> UCI confirms teams registering for 2018 WorldTour

By the bottom of the descent with 10km remaining, Alaphilippe held a lead of 19 seconds over the Astana-led peloton, but was quickly caught over the next couple of kilometres as the road flattened out.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) led on to the final climb of the Superga, but it was FDJ’s Rudy Molard who attacked first with five kilometres remaining.

Molard was able to quickly establish a gap, but he was caught by a counter-attack by Fabio Aru (Astana), with Egan Bernal (Androni-Sidermec), Mickael Cherel (Ag2r La Mondiale), David Gaudu (FDJ), and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) in his wheel.

However that group didn’t stay together along as Cherel launched an acceleration, before being bridged across to by Gaudu and Uran, before the Colombian launched what looked like the decisive attack.

Uran was peerless as he moved away from his rivals, quickly establishing a sizeable lead as Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) chased behind having caught and passed Aru and Gaudu.

Yates was gaining, but not quickly enough, and although he had Uran in his sights, the Cannondale-Drapac was able to enjoy a solo victory.

Result

Milano-Torino 2017 (186km)

1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac, in 4-24-51

2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott, at 10 secs

3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana, at 20 secs

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 28 secs

5 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ, at 31 secs

6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky, at 31 secs

7 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina, at 33 secs

8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ, at 35 secs

9 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 43 secs

10 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo, at 53 secs