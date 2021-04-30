Rigoberto Uran is a Columbian road cyclist who has finished on the general classification podium for both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.

Riding for UCI pro team Cannondale-Drapac, he secured second overall at the 2017 Tour de France, having leapfrogged Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in the penultimate stage time trial.

2019 was another year of close but no cigar. He finished 7th in the Tour GC. He, alongside several other GC contenders, lost over a minute due to crosswinds forcing a split during stage 10. He started the Vuelta but pulled out during stage 7.

Uran showed promise early on in his cycling life, winning the National junior road race, as well as taking the top honours in the National junior track cycling scratch, individual pursuit and points races in 2005.

In 2011, Uran signed with Team Sky - staying with the squad until 2013. In 2012, he scooped second in the Olympic road race, losing out on first place to his breakaway companion Alexander Vinokourov.

Grand Tour podium success came the following year, in 2013, when he managed 2nd at the Giro with stage wins on days two - an individual time trial - and 10. Uran was originally placed as a domestique for Bradley Wiggins, but took on the honour as Team Sky's GC hope when the British rider withdrew due to illness - not before Uran had already lost time on the GC waiting for him after a crash on stage seven.

Rigoberto Uran at the Tour de France 2017

Nationality: Columbian

Date of birth: January 26, 1987

Height: 173cm

Weight: 63kg

Team: EF Education First

Twitter: @UranRigoberto

Before the end of the year, it had been announced that Uran would move on from Team Sky, to join Omega Pharma-Quick Step for 2014. He looked to be a good signing, taking the lead at the Giro on stage 12 - making him the first Columbian ever at the time to hold the maglia rosa. However, he lost it to fellow Columbian Nairo Quintana on stage 16 - a day marred by controversy as Quintana attacked when some riders (Uran included) believed the race was neutralised. He never made back the lost time, and finished second overall.

Moving on to sign with Cannondale-Drapac, Uran placed 7th at the Giro in 2016, before turning his attentions to the Tour de France in 2017 where he won stage nine and came in second on the GC.

The following year - in 2015, Uran finished much further back in the Italian stage race to secure 14th overall, but won his first World Tour race - the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

At the 2018 Tour de France, Uran was less successful, abandoning ahead of stage 12, citing injuries sustained in a stage nine crash. He was in 6th position at the time. In the same year, he finished 7th at the Vuelta, his best result at the Spanish Grand Tour to date.

In 2006, he signed for Team Tenax, and moved to Italy, then trading in his team kit to ride Unibet.com in 2007. Come 2008, he moved on to Team Caisse d'Epargne, completing his first Tour de France race in 2009, to take 52nd place. The following year, still with the same team, he raced the Giro d'Italia and took 7th overall at the Tour de Suisse.