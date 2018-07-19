Rigoberto Uran abandons Tour de France after suffering in the mountains due to Roubaix crash

Colombian becomes the second GC contender to abandon the race

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) has abandoned the 2018 Tour de France after deciding not to start stage 12 as he continues to suffer from injuries sustained on stage to Roubaix.

The Colombian finished second behind Chris Froome 12 months ago and had enjoyed a good first few days to find himself in sixth position overall heading into the cobbled stage on stage nine.

However Uran crashed on the stage to Roubaix and lost nearly two minutes, injuring his left arm and leg that made him suffer through the first two days in Alps. He was dropped on both of the first two mountain stages, losing six minutes on Tuesday and 26 minutes on Wednesday.

With the general classification out of sight and his injuries still affecting him, Uran took the decison not to start stage 12, another monstrous mountain stage with three hors-categorie climbs between Bourg-St-Maurice and Alpe d’Huez.

“Today I have to share some bad news,” said Uran. “I didn’t recover after the crash. Yesterday in the first real climb, all day, there was pain in my body.

“It’s difficult for me and also for my team. We prepared for this Tour, all season we were focused on the Tour. Sometimes this happens, and this time, I think it’s the best decision for me to recover and to recover well.”

Team sports director Charly Wegelius said that it had been Uran’s decision to withdraw from the race and that it was important for him to recover from his injuries to prepare for later in the season.

“The most important thing is the rider’s health,” Wegelius said. “Rigo hasn’t recovered from his crash on the cobbled stage, and his position on the bike is compromised and could create further issues down the line.

“We along with Rigo felt it best to pull out of the Tour this morning so he can recover and look toward the remainder of the season.

“Ultimately this decision comes down to the rider. If a rider wants to continue the race, we look to ways to do that safely. If a rider feels it best to pull out, we do not push them to continue.”