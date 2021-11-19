'I won't do it again': Rigoberto Urán apologises following video of him riding with baby daughter strapped to chest

Rigoberto Urán has apologised and deleted a video posted to his social media showing him riding his bike at a fair speed with his baby daughter strapped to his chest.

His daughter hangs from a baby carrier worn by her father suspended in the air, wearing green sunglasses but without a helmet, as the EF Education-Nippo rider speeds along, many of his followers reacting to the video calling the stunt irresponsible and dangerous.

At one point, Urán takes one hand off his bike to adjust his daughter's sunglasses, not looking at the road.

Rigoberto Urán y su bebé . ¿Qué opinan?. #CómoAmanecióBogotá pic.twitter.com/Nv8vVwCy3vNovember 17, 2021 See more

Following the backlash, Urán deleted the video, posting a new one of him and his daughter in the jacuzzi at home, the baby still wearing the sunglasses but this time with a pool float as the Urán's upped their health and safety game, save any social media lifeguards also take him to task over this latest video.

“I went completely wrong. I won't do it again. I'm sorry," Urán said of the deleted video.

Mijitos la cague, no lo vuelvo a hacer. Perdón 😥 hace rato no me regañaban tanto🙏 pic.twitter.com/0b6xdWOamXNovember 17, 2021 See more

EF's riders have found themselves unable to avoid controversy this off-season, with two of their outgoing riders Lawson Craddock and Sergio Higuita finding themselves in hot water after evidence emerged of them riding their new team's bikes while still under contract to ride EF's Cannondale machines.

Higuita was filmed riding a Specialized, who provide machines for his new employers Bora-Hansgrohe, at Urán's recent Giro de Rigo Gran Fondo event in Colombia. EF originally terminated his contract before backtracking on that decision.

American team-mate Lawson Craddock was also sent a contract termination letter after he was photographed riding a Giant at a Mellow Jonny’s event in Texas, the machine of his new team for 2022, BikeExchange. Again, EF came to an agreement with Craddock over the incident.