'There was a lot of animal bacteria in my blood': Matteo Jorgenson reveals that animal faeces made him ill after Paris-Roubaix
This one's not for the faint-hearted. It's pretty grim...
The mud, we hope, has just about dried up and been peeled off all of the faces and bodies of those who rode a very wet, extremely dirty, but epic Paris-Roubaix at the start of October.
For Matteo Jorgenson, however, Movistar’s young American talent, the effects of Robuaix lingered a little longer than after his post-race shower.
The 22-year-old, who was in the day’s first breakaway, posted on Instagram in the hours after the race that stomach issues caused him to go for a nature break mid-race not once, but twice.
It prompted flashbacks to Tom Dumoulin’s infamous trip to an open-air bathroom at the 2017 Giro d’Italia - but at least Dumoulin didn’t suffer for it in the weeks after.
Jorgenson, on the other hand, was feeling the effects for quite some time. Because all that cow manure that he inadvertently ate literally made him ill. And for the benefit of doubt: yes, it was the cow gunk that did the damage.
A post shared by Matteo Jorgenson (@matteojorgenson)
A photo posted by on
“I don’t know what happened!” Jorgenson told Cycling Weekly as part of a wide-ranging interview not limited to just toilet matters, the second and longer article of which will be published on Sunday.
“But I know afterwards I got super-sick in my bed and thankfully there is a doctor on the bottom floor of my apartment block and one night at 3am, unable to sleep, feeling increasingly sick with fever, I went down there, rung her doorbell and said I needed help.
“She did a blood test and it found bacteria in my blood, and a lot of it was animal bacteria. She diagnosed me with a condition that only happens when someone has basically been injected with or eaten animal faeces.
“She gave me some antibiotics that worked but I still had some infections after Roubaix.
“I’m not sure if my stomach issues on the day were based around that. I think a lot of it was based on what I was eating in the race, going full gas from the start with gels and bars. After seven hours it didn’t quite sit right. I had to stop a few times in the race - I literally couldn’t hold it in.”
>>> Meet Magnus Sheffield: Ineos Grenadiers' teenage American recruit who's not raced a bike much, yet intends on winning in his own fastidious way
Disgusting, we know. But was it worth it? Wet editions of Roubaix don’t come around every year. The photographers, at the very least, will be cashing in on prints of their images for decades to come.
Jorgenson’s not so sure. “I don’t know about it being worth it!” he laughed.
“I didn’t have the best time to be honest. If I had done a result it might have been, but I got 70th [ed - 65th]. I’m not sure it was a fun experience!
“It’s not quite the race for me - if it was dry it would have been a lot different. But it was cool to experience it. A wet Roubaix is a once in a lifetime event so I can say I’ve done it.”
-
-
Specialized S-Works Crux review
Is it really a high performance gravel bike, or just a re-badged cyclocross one?
By Hannah Bussey •
-
Alejandro Valverde will ride Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in final season
The Spanish rider consequently won't compete at the Tour de France ever again
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Alejandro Valverde confirms he will stay with Movistar for 2022
The Spaniard enters his 18th year with the Spanish-based team, which could be his last
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Departing Movistar sports director José Arrieta said to be considering legal action against team
The Spaniard was a star of the squad's Netflix series
By Jonny Long •
-
Miguel Ángel López returns to Astana following turbulent year with Movistar
The Colombian climber had his contract terminated by Movistar after he abandoned the Vuelta a España 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Movistar switch to Italian kit brand La Passione for 2022
The Spanish WorldTour team will wear La Passione across both their men’s and women’s teams
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta
Imanol Erviti told López that he would regret it if he abandoned the race the way he did
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Movistar react to result of Vuelta a España after drama in final week
It was a bizarre close for the Spanish squad, after López abandoned in protest and Mas equalled his best ever finish
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Rising star Sarah Gigante steps up to WorldTour for 2022
She joins the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Hosking back to her best as Van Vleuten secures the Ladies Tour of Norway overall
Australian recovers from COVID to take a sprint victory in only her fourth race day back
By Owen Rogers •