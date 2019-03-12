Warren Barguil and Rigoberto Urán left with fractures after crashes on Paris-Nice stage two

Frenchman Barguil came off worst from a fast and chaotic stage two of Paris-Nice after suffering a double vertebra fracture

Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) have both been forced to abandon the 2019 Paris-Nice with injuries after crashing on stage two.

The second day of racing was fast and chaotic with crosswinds creating echelons and causing a number of crashes. The stage was eventually won by Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) from a small escape group, with the Dutchman holding on to the overall lead having taken the yellow jersey on stage one.

Frenchman Barguil crashed early on in the stage after 59km, and was immediately taken to hospital after being attended to by on-race medical staff.

Scans at the Dourdan hospital confirmed a double fracture in his second cervical vertrebra and he remained in hospital overnight on Monday.

“A priori the fracture is stable and not complicated, but we will not take any risks, that is why Warren will be under surveillance overnight and a complementary check-up will be carried out,” said Arkéa-Samsic team doctor Jean-Jacques Menuet.

“The general assessment ruled out other injuries despite the violence of the crash. We do not know yet when Warren will be able to get on the bike again. It’s a serious fracture, especially in that area but it could have been worse.”

The French team also lost Maxime Bouet to a crash on the stage, with the 32-year-old needing to have an X-ray on a painful knee.

For Urán, who crashed much later with just 40km remaining on the stage, the turnaround from injury should be more swift having fractured his collarbone and suffered some road rash.

EF Education First said the Colombian will return to his base in Monaco where he’ll have surgery to repair the break on Wednesday. He’ll then be able to being training on the turbo trainer before resuming outdoor training in a few weeks’ time.

That will probably see him miss out on competing in his next scheduled stage race at the Tour of the Basque Country, which begins on April 8.

“I had a tough crash,” Uran said on the crash. “Today, there was a lot of wind. I touched a rider, another rider touched my wheel.

“I feel disappointed, of course. I had good legs. That’s cycling.”

Paris-Nice continues on Tuesday with stage three, a 200km route that should end in a bunch finish.