Tom Dumoulin abandons Tirreno-Adriatico after crash

Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin withdraws from Tirreno-Adriatico after crashing during the queen stage of the race

Tom Dumoulin abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday after crashing during the Italian race’s ‘queen’ climbing stage.

Exact details of how the 27-year-old Dutch time trial world champion crashed are unclear, but Team Sunweb confirmed on social media that he had left the race before the half-way point.

It is a blow for Dumoulin, who was using Tirreno-Adriatico to get ready for a defence of his Giro d’Italia title Dumoulin won the three-week Italian Grand Tour last year and had been set to ride again in May.

Dumoulin was lying in ninth place overall heading into Tirreno’s fourth stage, the race’s main climbing day from Foligno to Sarnano Sassotetto.

He was one of the favourites for the race’s final stage on Tuesday, a flat individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto, despite reportedly suffering from a cold at the beginning of the race.

Team Sunweb also lost Simon Geschke to a crash in Friday’s Tirreno-Adriatico stage. The German was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone. Søren Kragh Andersen also withdrew during the stage.

Wilco Kelderman remains the Dutch team’s top-placed rider overall, in seventh place.

British rider Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) currently leads the race ahead of Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).