Team KGF amateur riders named in Great Britain team for Track World Championships

Dan Bigham and Charlie Tanfield earn places in men's endurance squad

Two riders from Team KGF have earned places in the Great Britain team for the upcoming Track World Championships which start in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on February 28.

Dan Bigham and Charlie Tanfield have impressed British Cycling selectors with performances over the course of the 2017-18 track season, with KGF winning the team pursuit at a round of the Track World Cup in Minsk where Tanfield also won the individual pursuit in the fourth fastest time in history.

The decision by British Cycling to name the two non-programme riders in the squad marks the first time in 10 years that riders from outside the British Cycling programme have earned places at the World Championships, the last being Kate Cullen in 2008.

Bigham and Tanfield have already been working with British Cycling coaches, and will now step up to make their first appearances in Great Britain colours with the men’s endurance squad in the Netherlands.

“It will be interesting to see how our debutantes fare at World Championship level,” said performance director Stephen Park.

“Dan and Charlie have made their mark on the track cycling scene this season and what they have achieved is commendable. I hope their efforts encourage others outside the centralised British Cycling system to follow their example.

“They are currently on a training camp in Mallorca with the men’s endurance squad and it’s a really exciting time for us to have an expanded pool of talent to select from.”

Bigham and Tanfield will join the likes of triple Olympic champion Ed Clancy on the men’s endurance squad where Ethan Hayter will also be making his World Championship debut, while the women’s endurance squad will see the return of Laura Kenny six months after the birth of her first child.

Laura’s husband Jason will also return to World Championship action after missing the event in 2017, while Lauren Bate will also be making her first appearance at World Championship level as she joins Katie Marchant in the women’s sprint squad.

Great Britain team for UCI Track World Championships, Apeldoorn

Men’s Endurance

Dan Bigham

Ed Clancy

Kian Emadi

Ethan Hayter

Chris Latham

Mark Stewart

Charlie Tanfield

Ollie Wood

Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Ellie Dickinson

Emily Kay

Laura Kenny

Emily Nelson

Men’s Sprint

Jack Carlin

Phil Hindes

Jason Kenny

Ryan Owens

Callum Skinner

Joe Truman

Women’s Sprint

Lauren Bate

Katy Marchant