Veranda’s Willems rider Michael Goolaerts suffers cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix

23-year-old Belgian receives emergency treatment before being airlifted to hospital

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan rider Michael Goolaerts has been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix.

Goolaerts crashed on the Briastre cobble sector with just over 150km remaining, with television footage showing that the Belgian had appeared to have crashed alone.

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan confirmed to Belgian broadcaster Sporza that the 23-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest, receiving emergency treatment from medical staff at the scene. He was then transferred by helicopter to hospital in Lille to receive further treatment.

The team issued a statement at shortly after 6pm local time, thanking fans for their messages of support, but saying that they were not yet able to give an update on the rider’s condition.

“No update on Michael Goolaerts yet,” the team said. “We kindly ask to refrain from speculation as we wait for an update on his situation. Our thoughts are with his family and friends now. Thank you for the kind messages.”

Goolaerts is in his second year as a professional rider with Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, and was riding Paris-Roubaix in support of Wout van Aert having taken a ninth place finish in the Dwars door West Vlaanderen and a top 20 and the Three Days of De Panne.