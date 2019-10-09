2019 Rising Star | The Shortlist

Voting for Rising Star in association with Zwift is now closed. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

The Rising Star in association with Zwift is the award for home-grown talent bound for the big leagues. Our judging panel have selected a shortlist of worthy candidates and you have been voting to determine a winner.

The finalists

Elynor Backstedt



Elynor Bäckstedt opened her 2019 account early, winning the U19 Gent-Wevelgem before dominating the Junior Track Championships and then sealing bronze in the junior time trial event at the Yorkshire Worlds. At 17 years old, Backstedt has earned herself a three-year contract with Trek-Segafredo.

Fred Wright

Fred Wright won stages of the baby Giro and the Tour de l’Avenir, earning himself a spot as a stagiaire at CCC.

Stuart Balfour

Wright’s team-mate, Stuart Balfour, also cut his teeth at both of these races, having taken himself off to France for the season before returning home for a strong showing at the Yorkshire Worlds U23 road race.

Voting for 2019 Rising Star is now closed

Winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.