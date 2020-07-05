Trek-Segafredo want Simon Yates, while Adam could go to Ineos, according to reports

Brothers Simon and Adam Yates have been with Mitchelton-Scott since the beginning of their professional careers in 2014, but are now said to be looking elsewhere for the 2021 season.

The past few months have not been smooth sailing for the Australian squad, with financial struggles forcing wage cuts and a botched takeover causing a shake-up in the management structure.

With the twins’ contracts up at the end of the season they are apparently considering their options, which could involve the brothers going their separate ways for the first time in their professional careers.

Speaking on The Cycling Podcast, journalist Daniel Friebe says Simon Yates is garnering strong interest from Trek-Segafredo, which currently houses Richie Porte and Vincenzo Nibali, while Adam could be heading to British outfit Ineos.

“The Yates question, where the brothers are going to end up, is pretty key to the future of the team. Over the last few weeks and months it’s common knowledge that the Mitchelton-Scott riders have had to take pretty sizeable pay cuts, and this is the time of year, under normal circumstances, where certainly big-name riders will be negotiating and sorting out their futures,” Friebe says on the podcast.

“I don’t know what you’ve heard, Rich [Richard Moore, his co-presenter], Simon to Trek is possible, and Adam to Ineos. They are the two with the most substance that I’ve heard.”

Richard Moore then goes on to recount the rumours that Team Sky, now Ineos, were interested in signing Simon at the start of his career in 2014 but not Adam, with the roles now reversed for the Yates’ twins.

When the 2020 racing season gets underway once more, Simon is currently set to ride the Giro d’Italia while Adam will line-up at the Tour de France, with both set to race the Vuelta a Burgos as their first race back.