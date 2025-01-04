8 ways to make your diet more sustainable

Like any engine, the human body runs on carbon-emitting fuel. Anita Bean explains how to power your rides as sustainably as possible

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anita Bean
We all want to do our bit to combat the climate crisis, and choosing greener foods is one small step that can make a signifi cant diff erence. Eating sustainably is key to mitigating global warming and averting climate change, since one third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the food system. Of all the freshwater used by humans, 70% goes to agriculture. Food production is also the leading cause of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and soil and water pollution. There are ever more mouths to feed – according to the UN, food production may struggle to meet the demands of the global population by 2050.

As cyclists, we have big appetites, and that’s even more reason to slow our consumption of the earth’s resources. The good news is that small changes can make a big difference to our planet. With this in mind, we’ve compiled eight ways to make your diet more sustainable.

