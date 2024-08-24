Ask a cycling coach: how to taper for 'big goal' long events?

The hard work has been done, and now it’s time to turn those rain-soaked winter miles into sun-splashed summer smiles.

Cut back training methodically to perform at your best on the day
Cut back training methodically to perform at your best on the day
(Image credit: Future)
Jon Sharples
By
published
in Features

In order to optimise your performance, to add the frosting to your lovingly baked fitness cake, it’s prudent to have a little downtime, a chance for your newly formed muscle fibres to reflect on past work and the job before them. Yes, welcome to the taper - a period of reduced training in the lead-up to a goal event. And today, we’re looking at the best way to taper, or deload, before long races or endurance events.

What are the benefits of tapering? 

Lifelong cyclist Jon is the founder, director and head coach of Trainsharp Cycle Coaching (trainsharp.co.uk)
Jon Sharples

Lifelong cyclist Jon is the founder, director and head coach of Trainsharp Cycle Coaching (trainsharp.co.uk)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jon Sharples
Jon Sharples

Lifelong cyclist Jon is the founder, director and head coach of Trainsharp Cycle Coaching (trainsharp.co.uk)

Latest