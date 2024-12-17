'I targeted around 600 watts, unfortunately, I forgot to calibrate my power meter': 2024 hill-climb champ shares his strategies

In October earlier this year, TAAP Kalas rider Harry MacFarlane claimed the crown at the men's British National Hill Climb championships, cresting the Dipton Mill Road ascent in 3 minutes 9 seconds.

MacFarlane won the men's competition on a 16-year-old bike, the chassis a 2008 Cervelo RS frameset, which was adorned with graffiti and built up with some "rather outdated" kit.

Harry's winning bike 'went viral' (Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Cycling Weekly caught up with the 26-year-old from Wimbledon, London, to find out what worked for him in the leadup to the race.

How does it feel to be the national hill-climb champion?

I’m just a bit confused. I really hoped to get on the podium this year, which seemed feasible, but I thought winning was out of the equation. So I’m sort of just like, well, what’s going on?

What’s your secret to pacing a hill-climb?

I always start off a hill-climb with an out-of-the-saddle sprint to get up to speed, and then settle down in the saddle for as long as possible. I’ve learned over that time that once you get out of the saddle, you can’t really sit down again. As soon as I sit back down, I see the watts dropping. In terms of how I embrace it, all my climbs have always been negative splits [faster second half], sometimes out of choice, but mostly just because I just have so much at the end. I’m always able to do a massive sprint for the line. My pacing strategy for the Nationals, though, was to override my brain and ride it as if the finish was 30 seconds prior, and then just hold on for dear life. I wanted to leave everything on the road.

What power output did you have in mind for the Nationals?

I was thinking maybe 580 [watts], but I said to myself at the start, ‘let’s try to do more, just go all-in or blow up’. So I targeted around 600. Unfortunately, I forgot to calibrate my power meter, so I knew my power was a little bit off. I was doing just below 600 knowing that I was actually putting out a bit over 600. The second half was solely on feel. [MacFarlane’s winning time was 3:09.]

You work for e-bike company Forest Bikes in London – has e-biking helped your training?

It’s a sustainable charity bike company, so I ride an e-bike to and from work every day, which I think massively helps. It has helped me build a massive base all year. The commute is a two-hour round trip, and sometimes I do more riding for work during the day – so that’s already four hours done in Zones 1 and 2.

What’s next on the agenda?

I’m currently building up a gravel bike. For me, gravel is the most fun type of cycling If you’re just out on the road all the time it gets a bit crazy so I want to mix it up, have fun and get muddy.

Quick fire round...

Cycling idol?

Lucas Brunelle (US film-maker and YouTube personality).

Hill-climb fuel?

Either a full English or a load of Haribo Fangtastics.

Dream race to win?

The one I’ve just won.

Favourite place to ride?

Not Regent’s Park. Probably Spain.

Cafe stop snack?

A breakfast burrito from Giro in Esher (UK)

Celebratory drink?

I had untold pints of Guinness and shots in Wetherspoons after the Nationals.

Guilty secret?

I smoked for 10 years – still did hill-climbs but wasn’t quite as good.

Next race?

No idea – I’m chilling out for the rest of the year.

Best thing about being national champ?

Well, my 16-year-old bike’s gone viral, so that’s pretty funny.

Outside in the rain or turbo?

Outside.