The 16-year-old bike that's just won the British National Hill Climb championships

Rim brakes, no paint, tiny seat stays and a decade-old groupset are still plenty fast enough to help champion Harry Macfarlane see off some serious competition

Hill Climb specific bike
(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))
Joe Baker
By
published

This weekend, the British Hill Climb season came to a climax at the 2024 National Hill Climb.

Harry Macfarlane of TAAP Kalas was victorious on the Dipton Mill Road climb, beating three-time National Champion Andrew Feather by just 2.3 seconds - and as you might expect, he didn't win the National Hill Climb on a standard bike.

