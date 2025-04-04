‘It’s a little taste of where we’re going’: Zwift’s latest update means outdoor rides will count on the virtual training platform

Zwift may be synonymous with indoor riding, but soon cycling outdoors will contribute to fitness metrics and gain ‘experience points’, as the app unveils new tracking metrics

Zwift avatar superimposed on the road
(Image credit: Zwift)
By
published

Outdoor rides will soon be rewarded with ‘experience points’ (XP) in Zwift, allowing users to unlock new virtual equipment through miles ridden off-platform.

In an unveiling of Zwift's new season launches and updates at a press event in Mallorca, it was announced that data, complete with recorded metrics such as heart rate and power, will be imported into the brand’s Companion app, informing Training Status and Score.

