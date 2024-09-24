Recurrent injuries, illness, and infertility: Symptoms of the under-fuelling condition cyclists can't ignore

Failing to meet your energy needs can lead to RED-S, Rob Kemp explains the risks and how to avoid them

Female rider taking an energy bar out of her jersey pocket while riding
(Image credit: Future)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in Features

RED-S, or relative energy deficiency in sport, was formerly referred to as the ‘female athlete triad’, as initially it was thought to affect only women. However, it’s now understood that RED-S is prevalent among men and women, especially in sports like cycling that have high metabolic demands, combined with aesthetic and performance-related goals.

“Cyclists are particularly susceptible due to the intense and prolonged energy expenditure involved in their training and competition routines,” explains hormones specialist Dr Nicky Keay.

Laura Kunces
Laura Kunces

Laura Kunces is a clinical and sports dietitian with more than 15 years’ experience working with athletes of all levels. She is vice president of medical strategy at Thorne and works with the Human Powered Health Cycling team: humanpoweredhealthcycling.com

Dr Nicky Keay
Dr Nicky Keay

Dr Nicky Keay is an honorary clinical lecturer at University College London, as well as being a medical doctor and member of the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine. She has extensive clinical and research experience and expertise in sport and dance endocrinology: nickykeayfitness.com

