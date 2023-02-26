'This time last year, I was a fourth-cat': Alex Morrice on her meteoric rise from debut race to WorldTour contract
The 22-year-old gives us detailed insight into how she prepared for her successful tilt at the Zwift Academy
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Want to know how the best riders in the world train? For each article in this long-running MY WEEK IN TRAINING series from Cycling Weekly's print edition, we sit down with a pro rider who talks us through a recent week of training in granular detail. This time it's the turn of Zwift Academy winner Alex Morrice...
You’d have been forgiven for not recognising the name Alex Morrice when, shortly before Christmas, she was announced as winner of Zwift Academy 2022. The 22-year-old from Guildford in Surrey had only been racing since the beginning of the year, and until the summer was fitting in training alongside her university studies. As Morrice explains below, the past 12 months have been a whirlwind ascent from fourthcat newbie to WorldTour professional. Speaking to CW from a Canyon-SRAM training camp in Spain, she took us through a week of pre-Academy preparation from the autumn.
How did you get into cycling?
I’ve always been sporty but didn’t start cycling until two years ago, in my second year of uni. When the Covid lockdown [in 2020] meant I had to move home, I focused on running for a year. In my third year of uni [2021], I had a full-time placement with Morgan Stanley [the bank] and joined colleagues on Zwift rides, bought myself a bike and decided to commit to cycling.
In your first year of road racing, 2022, you finished second in the Lancaster GP and eighth overall in the Rás. That’s fast progress!
Yes, I know! Starting as a cat-four rider in January last year, I won a lot of smaller races and realised I was doing well. It helped that I was coached by Dean Downing, who I’d contacted through the Zwift rides I did with Morgan Stanley. In my initial week working with Dean, he put me in a ramp test [Morrice’s FTP was already 260W].
Was it difficult training alongside study and work?
Yeah, it was really, really hard, as I was in my final year at uni. I had to dedicate a lot of time to studying, which I had to fit training around. I did quite a lot of Zwift rides during the week but still went to the gym twice a week. In a way, I performed better on the bike, as it was an outlet for the stress from the studies.
Rider profile: Alex Morrice
Age: 22
Height: 5ft 7in
FTP: Not supplied
Lives: Guildford, Surrey
Rides for: Canyon-SRAM
Best results: 2nd – Lancaster GP (2022); 2nd – Stage 3, Rás na mBan (2022)
Instagram: alex_morrice
Are you competitive with your twin sister Tash?
More encouraging than competitive, as we have different strengths. She decided to start rowing while at university, and four years later she was rowing for GB [winning silver in the Eight at the 2022 U23 World Championships]. I think it’s in our DNA to pick up sports quite quickly
When did you decide to take part in the Zwift Academy?
I watched the 2021 edition while I was starting out, and thought, ‘That’s something I could do’. It was the perfect time: I’d just graduated and it was definitely something I could see myself doing. I’d trained a lot on Zwift already and knew I’d have finished my road season by the time the Academy started.
The week: Facts and figures
When: 10-16 October 2022
Where: Guildford, Surrey
Training for: Zwift Academy
Total riding: 17hr 30min
Z3+ effort: 50min
Monday: Endurance ride – 4hr
It was the day after the Curlew Cup [national series road race in Northumberland], so today was a general endurance ride of four hours. I went out just to spin the legs before travelling back down south. I’d never ridden around the northeast before, and remember one section that felt like 50km into a solid headwind – it wasn’t as easy as I’d hoped it would be. But it was really nice being out on the moors. I wouldn’t usually ride this far the day after a race.
Tuesday: Travel and recovery day – 1hr
I did an hour’s really easy spin on the road after getting back home from the north. The roads of the Surrey Hills are where I usually train at the moment. This was an easy ride, listening to music, staying relaxed – though it’s hard to avoid the hills.
Wednesday: Endurance ride plus sprints – 2hr 30min
Today I had a proper catch up with my coach, something I try to do once a week. The training today was another solid endurance ride. My effort level was at the high end of endurance, with some sprints to keep up my fitness ahead of the Zwift Academy – I knew I needed to keep training hard at a variety of different power zones. I did six sprints, focusing on cadence and technique.
Thursday: Hills session – 3hr
It was a hill reps session today: a three-hour ride with five five-minute uphill efforts. It was quite a hard session. I did the hill reps on a familiar slope. Though I had a power target for the efforts, I wasn’t paying too much attention to it, as my power meter had been proving unreliable recently. These were upper-threshold reps, and I was happy to complete them all at the intended intensity.
Friday: Endurance ride with openers – 2hr
I did a solo two-hour steady endurance ride on Friday, as I was tapering for a hill-climb race at the weekend. So this was just endurance work with a few ‘openers’ – three sprints and three 90-second hard efforts scattered through the ride. It wasn’t too tough overall. I had no work this week, so I was freer to ride whenever I felt like it.
Saturday: Zwift ride – 1hr 30min
The weather was terrible today so I just did a 90-minute ride on Zwift. I’m not one for going out on the bike in torrential rain. I did the Zwift ride in the afternoon while watching the cyclo-cross on TV. I kept it easy apart from a few tempo efforts and two 30-second hard efforts, preserving my legs for the hill-climb the next day.
Sunday: Race: Farnham RC Hill-Climb – 3hr 15min
I rode with my boyfriend the 45km to the hill-climb in Farnham. I wouldn’t usually ride so far to a race but this one was not a particular target. It was my first hill-climb of the year, so it was just getting used to the effort again. I finished first woman [in 4:11], which is always nice, but I was slightly disappointed with my time. We rode home afterwards, stopping at a cafe, which was a nice bit of extra endurance.
This full version of this article was published in the 26 January 2023 print edition of Cycling Weekly magazine. Subscribe online and get the magazine delivered to your door every week. (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
David Bradford is fitness editor of Cycling Weekly (print edition). He has been writing and editing professionally for more than 15 years, and has published work in national newspapers and magazines including the Independent, the Guardian, the Times, the Irish Times, Vice.com and Runner’s World. Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. Having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in 2006, he also writes about sight loss, equality and social affairs.
-
-
Lotte Kopecky takes historic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad win with solo attack
The SD Worx rider became the first Belgian woman to win the cobbled classic
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Dylan van Baarle powers to stunning solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
The Dutchman said "instinct" led him to his first win as a Jumbo-Visma rider
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'More doubles, more sweetspot and more running': The training changes that are paying off for Anna Kay
The 23-year-old cyclo-cross specialist talks CW through a non-stop week of training and racing
By David Bradford • Published
-
'I knew I could go faster': Hill-climb champion Illi Gardner on how she mounted her assault on the title
The Everesting record-holder talks us through a busy week of training, recon and racing ahead of the national champs
By David Bradford • Published
-
'Seven times three minutes at 500 watts': How Josh Tarling got into world-beating shape
The newly crowned junior TT world champion talks us through an eye-popping week of preparation
By David Bradford • Published
-
How stage winner Marlen Reusser prepared for the Tour de France Femmes
Winner of Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes talks us through a big week of pre-race preparation
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I want to do justice to the jersey this year': A week in the life of national cyclo-cross champion Thomas Mein
The Wiv-SunGod rider talks us through a busy week as he kicks off his road racing season
By David Bradford • Published
-
'It’s all about quality for Zwift. You don't need to be a full-time rider': Joe Rees on preparing for the eSports World Champs
Trainee teacher Joe Rees on squeezing in training for the UCI eSports World Champs alongside hectic study commitments
By David Bradford • Published
-
'I like to attack and find out what works. Why wait for the sprint? – that’s boring!': A week in the life of Abi Smith
Two races in two different countries and 15 hours of training – it's just another week for Abi Smith
By David Bradford • Published
-
Week in Training: How Tom Bell prepared for the National Hill-Climb Champs
The reigning champion talks us through his final week of training ahead of the main event
By David Bradford • Last updated