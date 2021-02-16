Best sports bras for cycling: the search for support and quick-drying properties

Sports bras represent a major area of improvement for the current crop of cycling clothing brands.

The primary issue lies with the fact that a piece of clothing that sits against the skin during high-intensity activity needs to be breathable and to wick sweat, whilst supportive or compressive fabric generally needs to be denser.

Female cyclists with less breast tissue to support are likely to choose a light, low support bra which will co-operate with a base layer and jersey combination designed to keep the skin cool and dry. Those requiring more support will either sacrifice this, and spend their rides weaving between potholes to avoid bounce, or endure the cold and sweaty caress of a compressive but damp sports bra acting as a layer between the skin and those high-quality base layers brands spend so much time and energy designing. This is a particularly unwelcome sensation during coffee stop breaks on long winter rides.

The second trade-off is between the comfort afforded by a stretchy construction minus chafing hooks and eyes, vs the ease of removal afforded by a back fastening, which does away with that post-turbo thrashing somewhat reminiscent of a salmon caught in a damp net.

Sports bras for cycling: the options

When working on the study ‘How the characteristics of sports bras affect their performance’ researchers at Portsmouth University split bras into categories, based on ten characteristics.

The first of these characteristics was ‘bra style’. There are three of these:

Compression

Encapsulation

Combination

Most bras created by cycling specific brands fall into the ‘compression’ category. They are designed to restrict breast movement by flattening the breasts against the chest wall. These often have wide shoulder straps, a larger back panel and are usually taken on/off by pulling over the head. Compression style bras provide the lowest level of support, and it’s likely that cycling brands choose them because road riding is relatively low impact and therefore doesn’t require as much support as running or mountain biking. This style of bra is typically the quickest drying, as well.

The encapsulation style consists of two moulded cups, with a central ‘gore’.

Finally, there is the combination style, which encapsulates each breast, and then adds a front panel which provides compression. Those who have larger breasts or enjoy off-road riding would likely be better served by an encapsulation or combination style bra as these provide more support.

The researchers also looked at underwire presence, shoulder strap adjustability and configuration, principle fibre content, underband adjustability, cup padding presence, underband closure type, underband closure location and neck drop.

They found that the bras that were most effective at restricting breast bounce had an encapsulation style, padded cups, nylon as the principle fabric, and adjustable underband and high neck drop.

Sports bras for cycling on test

Shock Absorber Multi Sports Sports Bra

£39

8/10

Size tested: 32DD

Sizes: 30B – 40HH

Style: Combination

This is a ‘combination’ bra, meaning it combines compression and encapsulation to offer support. The inner layer uses ‘Simplex’ to encapsulate each breast, and then over the top is a classic crop top style which provides compression. The University of Portsmouth’s test found this style reduced breast bounce by 74.7%.

The Multi Sports bra uses a racer back, with two hook and eye clasps as well as adjustable straps. The band comes up much tighter than a standard, non-sports bra – it is advised that you go up one band size, but maintain the cup size.

The sides are made from a power mesh, to aid quick drying. However, this is ultimately where this bra falls down. The support is excellent but is does not dry as quickly as a simpler ‘compression’ style bra.

Oakley Ellipse Racerback Sports bra

£35

8/10

Sie tested: Medium

Sizes: XS to XL

Style: Compression

This is a compression style bra. Oakely has a handy ‘fit finder’ to help you find the right size based upon the success previous customers had. I wear a 32C and opted for the Medium, which provided a good fit.

Stretchy and thin sums up the feel of the material of the sports bra. After many miles and some hard intervals, I was pleased to find no sensation of clamminess. The lower band of the bra is a 47mm elastic strip which made the bra feel secure when I first put it on, but I did find it compromised the breathability.

On rough roads and during sprints, I found this bra underperformed in support – this is an option more recommended for those favouring breathability and quick drying over support.

Café du Cycliste Rosalie sports bra

£44

9/10

Size tested: Small

Sizes: Small to Large (A-D only)

Style: Compression

The Rosalie sports bra offers broad back and shoulder straps which play well with bib shorts. However, the straps are not adjustable.

The material sits softly against the skin and the bra’s largely seamless construction helps with the comfy fit. The lower band is where the Rosalie sports bra excels, it does not cut in uncomfortably, nor feel restrictive.

Although the support is designed for only low impact activities, it performs reassuringly well when paired with a race fit summer jersey across both shorter and longer intervals on a ride. With a relaxed jersey there was a bit more bounce.

The double layer design still kept me sufficiently cool and I had no sensations of unpleasant clamminess. Although a touch damp after riding, the fabric dries incredibly quickly.

Rapha + Outdoor Voices sports bra

£40

7/10

Size tested: X-Small

Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Style: Compression

Rapha’s sports bra features a high front, there’s a lot of coverage on offer; I could wear it alone without feeling self-conscious over cleavage. The back panel splits into two, creating a nice aesthetic which gives female cyclists a hint of that athleisure fashion sports bra luxe, whilst a strong elasticated band at the bottom keeps it all in place.

Out on my road bike, I was perfectly happy and didn’t have to put up with any bounce. However, I wouldn’t choose this bra if I were going mountain biking, planning to do any plyometrics at the gym or running for cross-training. I wear a 28E/30DD in standard bars – brand dependant – and the lack of differential between band and cup size was an issue for me. The lack of strap adjustability also lets it down, and this has become more pronounced over time and washes.

In terms of quick-drying and breathability, I’d place the Rapha + Ourdoor Voices bra in with some of the best. It’s just a shape the trade-off is less support.

Le Col Women’s Pro Seamless Cycling sports bra

£60

7/10

Size tested: M/L

Sizes: XS, S, M/L and XL

Style: Compression

Le Col’s sports bra is another compression style bra. The seamless construction aims to remove irritation, and the brand has used a perforated fabric on the back and straps to provide airflow and therefore breathability. During sweaty turbo sessions, this is a welcome attribute and I’ve reached for this bra ahead of many indoor workouts.

Unfortunately, it can’t offer the level of support you’d get from an encapsulation or combination bra. I’d leave this bra in the draw for anything higher impact such as gravel or mountain biking, and it doesn’t pass the ‘jump test’ so I wouldn’t opt to wear it for cross-training such as a run or plyometrics in the gym.

This is also the most expensive on test – coming in at £60, which is hard to justify against the competition.

Triumph Triaction Extreme Lite sports bra

£38

Sizes: 34A-36F

Style: Encapsulation

Full review and score coming soon

Our full review on this one is coming soon – but our reviewer has already hinted at good things to come. This bra comes highly recommended both for providing support and offering quick-drying properties.

The is an encapsulation style bra, so there’s no surprise that it offers excellent anti-bounce properties, but it’s also made from quick-drying material and comes with mesh inserts. Suited for cup sizes up to an F, it comes with adjustable padded straps, a wide hook and eye closure and breathable regulating inserts.

The lower band is wide and uses a soft material, and the straps can be worn in a standard over-the-shoulder configuration or crossed in a racer back style.

Supporting research

Whilst there is no research, to our knowledge, that looks specifically at sports bras for cycling, there is more and more work going into understanding breast movement and breast pain and its role in exercise.

Brogan Horler is a full-time researcher for the Research Group in Breast Health, based at Portsmouth University and worked on the 2020 study ‘How the characteristics of sports bras affect their performance’. We caught up with her for a quick Q+A.

Why is supporting breast tissue so important?

The problem lies with the breast itself. It does not have any muscle or bone within it and unfortunately has very limited intrinsic support. The only supporting structures it has are the overlying skin and the Coopers ligaments. However, even that is misleading as the Coopers ligaments are not true ligamentous tissue – they do not connect bone to bone and are quite weak. Bras prevent excessive movement which can potentially cause pain and damage to the supporting structures of the breast.

It has been reported that skin has a strain limit of about 60 per cent of its length e.g. if you took a 10cm piece of skin and stretched it to 16cm it would recover. If you stretched it beyond 16cm you may start to cause damage.

For women who experience breast pain, a good sports bra can help to relieve that by holding the breast tissue in place.

What should women look for when buying a sports bra for cycling?

For sports bra shopping in general, we tend to advise women to focus on three key variables:

Function: is the bra going to be supportive enough for the activity you are doing?

Comfort: is the bra going to be comfortable enough to wear for the duration of that activity?

Fit: if the bra doesn’t fit properly: this can have a negative effect on the performance of the product?

Research has found that specific sports bra types can benefit women depending on their bra size. A compression sports bra is recommended for smaller breasted women (A-C cup) and an encapsulation style sports bra is recommended for women with larger breasts (D+).

We have recently published a paper on sports bra characteristics and how they affect the performance of a sports bra. We found 5 key features contributed to greater support: an encapsulation style, the use of Nylon as the principle fibre content, padded cups, underband adjustability and a high neckline.

How do we handle the trade off between sweat-wicking, breathability and support?

There are products on the market that offer high support as well as breathability so hopefully there shouldn’t have to be a compromise for cyclists.

However, although wearing a sweaty bra is hugely unpleasant, I would say the importance of reducing breast movement to limit breast damage and breast pain outweighs this. The only caveat would be that you wouldn’t want to wear a bra that gets so sweaty it rubs and chaffs the skin causing damage in that way, but bra fit has a part to play in that too.