For better or worse no one is going anywhere without their phone these days. When you are out on a ride it provides a lifeline in case something happens, and it can also track your rides and help you meet up with riding buddies.
But when the rain falls and the mud and grit splashes up off the ground and onto you, you need to think about how to protect your phone on your ride.
>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<
If you use a dedicated cycling computer, then your needs will be different from someone who needs to see their phone. For some people an always on, always protective, case simplifies what it takes to get ready for a ride. For other people it makes more sense to keep their phone as unencumbered as possible most of the time then add a case for riding when it’s necessary.
Our Pick of The Best Waterproof Phone Cases for Cycling
Here’s our pick of the best waterproof phone cases for cycling on the market right now. Read on for more tips on what to consider when choosing how to protect your phone no matter how wet or muddy your ride might be.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Rapha Rainproof Essentials Case
- RRP: $35
- Which phones will it fit: universal
- Pros: looks great, low price
- Cons: slippery
Rapha has a reputation for style, and one rightly earned with products that consider not just performance but aesthetics. If you like to keep your bike free of luggage and stuff things in your jersey pockets the Rapha rainproof essentials case is a perfect solution.
The Rainproof Essentials case can be had in either a regular size or a large size. Whatever way you go, there’s not a lot of extra bulk in a jersey pocket so bare that in mind when choosing.
Buy now: Rapha Rainproof Essentials case at Rapha for $35 or Rapha Rainproof Essentials Case Large at Rapa for $35
Silca Phone Wallet
- RRP: $35
- Which phones will it fit: universal
- Pros: no reason to worry about leaks, low price
- Cons: bulky
Buy now: Silca Phone Wallet at Amazon for $39
Sea To Summit TPU Guide
- RRP: $29.95
- Which phones will it fit: universal
- Pros: So well protected from water it can survive a drop in a lake, versatility, low price
- Cons: doesn’t provide drop protection
Buy now: Sea To Summit TPU Guide Case at Amazon for $22.46
Lifeproof Fre Case
- RRP: $89.95
-
Which phones will it fit: iPhone se (2nd gen), 8/7, 8/7Plus, 11, 11 pro max, 6/6s, 6/6s Plus, XR, Xs, Xs Max
Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+, S9/S9+, S8
- Pros: Leave it on all the time, Shockproof
- Cons: Expensive
Buy now: Lifeproof Fre case at Amazon for $71.81
Hitcase Splash – Waterproof iPhone Case
- RRP: $69.99
- Which phones will it fit: iPhone Xr, Xs Max, 7/8/SE, 7/8 Plus, X/Xs
- Pros: Leave it on all the time, Shockproof, great for photography
- Cons: makes it hard to use the edge of the screen
What’s more, the Hitcase Slash is a dream for taking great pictures. The red shutter button makes it easy to remember which button to push, and if you need more options than Apple offers from the factory there is a trio of magnetic lenses available.
Buy now: Hitcase Splash Waterproof iPhone Case at Amazon for $69.99
ROCKBROS Bike Phone Mount Bag
- RRP: $13.99
- Which phones will it fit: universal
- Pros: extra storage space, inexpensive
- Cons: doesn’t feel premium