For better or worse no one is going anywhere without their phone these days. When you are out on a ride it provides a lifeline in case something happens, and it can also track your rides and help you meet up with riding buddies.

But when the rain falls and the mud and grit splashes up off the ground and onto you, you need to think about how to protect your phone on your ride.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

If you use a dedicated cycling computer, then your needs will be different from someone who needs to see their phone. For some people an always on, always protective, case simplifies what it takes to get ready for a ride. For other people it makes more sense to keep their phone as unencumbered as possible most of the time then add a case for riding when it’s necessary.

Our Pick of The Best Waterproof Phone Cases for Cycling

Here’s our pick of the best waterproof phone cases for cycling on the market right now. Read on for more tips on what to consider when choosing how to protect your phone no matter how wet or muddy your ride might be.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Rapha Rainproof Essentials Case

RRP: $35

$35 Which phones will it fit: universal

universal Pros: looks great, low price

Cons: slippery

Rapha has a reputation for style, and one rightly earned with products that consider not just performance but aesthetics. If you like to keep your bike free of luggage and stuff things in your jersey pockets the Rapha rainproof essentials case is a perfect solution.

The Rainproof Essentials case can be had in either a regular size or a large size. Whatever way you go, there’s not a lot of extra bulk in a jersey pocket so bare that in mind when choosing.

Buy now: Rapha Rainproof Essentials case at Rapha for $35 or Rapha Rainproof Essentials Case Large at Rapa for $35

Silca Phone Wallet

RRP: $35

$35 Which phones will it fit: universal

universal Pros: no reason to worry about leaks, low price

Cons: bulky

Bucking their reputation of high prices with their solution for phone protection, the Silca Phone Wallet is modestly prices compared what’s on the market.

What is not modest is the size and protection of the Silca Phone Wallet. Inside the waxed canvas outer is a small dry bag for a phone, cards and cash. The outside dimensions are quite a bit bigger than the space for a phone, and the additional space will provide some protection if you find yourself flat on your back during a ride.

Buy now: Silca Phone Wallet at Amazon for $39

Sea To Summit TPU Guide

RRP: $29.95

$29.95 Which phones will it fit: universal

universal Pros: So well protected from water it can survive a drop in a lake, versatility, low price

Cons: doesn’t provide drop protection

Sometimes style isn’t the most important trait, and if you want to protect something from water there’s no better solution than a dry bag. The Sea To Summit TPU Guide gets an IPX8 waterproof ratings, and that’s enough protection to handle complete immersion. Beyond being extremely waterproof the Sea To Summit TPU guide gets points for its versatility . You can use the screen without getting the phone out so it should work if you need to send a quick text or check the map. Moreover, it’s possible to strap it to your bike or put in your jersey making it a good choice for a variety of different needs.

Buy now: Sea To Summit TPU Guide Case at Amazon for $22.46

Lifeproof Fre Case

RRP: $89.95

$89.95 Which phones will it fit: iPhone se (2nd gen), 8/7, 8/7Plus, 11, 11 pro max, 6/6s, 6/6s Plus, XR, Xs, Xs Max

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+, S9/S9+, S8

iPhone se (2nd gen), 8/7, 8/7Plus, 11, 11 pro max, 6/6s, 6/6s Plus, XR, Xs, Xs Max Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+, S9/S9+, S8 Pros: Leave it on all the time, Shockproof

Cons: Expensive

If you like the idea of just having your phone protected all the time then this is a good choice. The Lifeproof Fre works with most modern iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models and it protects and waterproofs your phone . Sure, many of those same models include some waterproof features without a case that doesn’t protect them from drops and mud, but t he grit that accumulates on a deep winter ride isn’t something you want to try and clean off an expensive phone.

Buy now: Lifeproof Fre case at Amazon for $71.81

Hitcase Splash – Waterproof iPhone Case

RRP: $69.99

$69.99 Which phones will it fit: iPhone Xr, Xs Max, 7/8/SE, 7/8 Plus, X/Xs

iPhone Xr, Xs Max, 7/8/SE, 7/8 Plus, X/Xs Pros: Leave it on all the time, Shockproof, great for photography

Cons: makes it hard to use the edge of the screen

The Hitcase Splash is another great option if you don’t want to hassle with adding cases before a ride. The drawback is that it’s only available for a narrow range of iPhones. If it happens to work for you, then it has some great features, including being drop resistant and waterproof up to 10ft without being overly bulky.

What’s more, the Hitcase Slash is a dream for taking great pictures. The red shutter button makes it easy to remember which button to push, and if you need more options than Apple offers from the factory there is a trio of magnetic lenses available .

Buy now: Hitcase Splash Waterproof iPhone Case at Amazon for $69.99

ROCKBROS Bike Phone Mount Bag

RRP: $13.99

$13.99 Which phones will it fit: universal

universal Pros: extra storage space, inexpensive

Cons: doesn’t feel premium

If you need your phone visible and useable during your ride then you’ll want something that mounts to the bike . The Rockbros handlebar bag sits on the stem and keeps the phone useable. The three-point mounting helps keep the whole unit stable by triangulating between the handlebars and the stem, while u sing a hook and loop closure system should mean it works no matter what size your bars you have. If you’ve already got something sitting on your bars it’s not a bad idea to add a bit of storage as well. Unzip the enclosure and under there is a storage compartment that works well for phone or an extra battery .

Buy now: ROCKBROS Bike Phone Mount Bag at Amazon for $13.99