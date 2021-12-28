Amy Pieters kept in induced coma for three more days after crash

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) will be kept in her induced coma for "at least" three more days, following a crash during a training ride, which took place in Spain last Thursday

The decision was made my doctors at the hospital in Alicante where the Dutch national champion has been since last Thursday, after consultation with doctors in her native Netherlands.

In a statement released on Monday evening, her team said: "The Spanish doctors in the hospital in Alicante have decided, in consultation with several Dutch doctors, to keep Amy Pieters in an artificial coma for at least three more days.

"The doctors emphasise that extra rest at this stage gives a better chance of recovery."

It was announced that Pieters had undergone surgery for a head injury on Thursday, following a crash within the national track team, who are on a training camp in Spain.

SD Worx said that no further announcements can be made about the accident or the state of Pieters at the moment, and requested privacy for her family.

The statement continued: "The doctors will not be able to assess any damage until they have woken Pieters up. At the moment no further announcements can be made about the accident and we ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved.

"Everyone at Team SD Worx is extremely upset and our thoughts are with Amy and her family."

The 30 year old had lost consciousness after the crash, which took place near Calpe, and was taken to hospital in Alicante by a trauma helicopter. In a statement on Friday, SD Worx said her family had travelled to be with her.

Pieters is entering her sixth year with the team, formerly Boels-Dolmans. She has been Madison World Champion on the track for three consecutive years, alongside Kirsten Wild, and on the road won stage two of the Women’s Tour in 2021, finishing in Walsall, taking the win from a group of 10 riders after a relentless breakaway in poor conditions.

Teams and riders throughout the professional peloton have paid tribute to Pieters and wished her well. Cycling Weekly echoes these thoughts, we wish Amy a swift and complete recovery.