Amy Pieters airlifted to hospital after training crash

Amy Pieters has undergone surgery for a head injury following a training crash in Spain on Thursday.

The SD Worx rider was transported to hospital in Alicante by a trauma helicopter.

SD Worx shared a brief announcement regarding the crash on the evening of Thursday, December 23, before asking that privacy is respected for all involved.

The team says that Pieters was training near Calpe, and lost consciousness following a crash within the national track team, who are on a training camp in Spain.

The team said in a press release that the 30 year old had “undergone surgery on her head.”

SD Worx added: “At the moment, no further announcements can be made about the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone within Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family.”

Dutch champion Pieters is entering her sixth year with the team, formerly Boels-Dolmans.

Riders and teams have responded to wish Pieters well, with Movistar Team tweeting: “wishing all the best for Amy and thinking of her team-mates, family and friends in these difficult times,” whilst recent retiree and former team mate Jolien D'Hoore simply sent three hearts.

In 2021, Pieters once again won gold in the Madison at the Track World Championships, alongside Kirsten Wild - the pair have held the title for three consecutive years. On the road, she stormed to victory at stage two of the Women’s Tour, finishing in Walsall, taking the win from a group of 10 riders after a relentless breakaway in poor conditions.

Everyone at Cycling Weekly wishes Pieters a swift and complete recovery.