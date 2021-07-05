Best of the Tour de France rest day tweets, featuring Mark Cavendish, Patrick Lefevere and Bradley Wiggins
There is no rest to be found on the rest day when there are this many 10/10 tweets flying about the place
By Jonny Long
The rest day of the Tour de France is a chance for riders to kick back and relax after a tough week of racing, resting their battered bodies before more pain in the week to come.
Oh, and it's also a chance for them to log on to the internet hellscape commonly referred to as Twitter dot com and dash off one or two pure fire tweets. So we've compiled them in one easy list for you, as I think we're all a bit knackered after that senseation first week.
No, you are welcome.
1. I wish I was in on the joke
#TDF2021 rest day mood 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ml7t5f9oQ4July 5, 2021
2. If I could be in any Tour team it would have to be B&B Hotels, just all-round good French vibes
Jour de repos, jour de repos... Pas tant ! 😅 Le programme d’aujourd’hui avec les #MenInGlaz du @BBHOTELSpbKTM. ⤵️#TDF2021 l @LeTour pic.twitter.com/mNq4LEoMIpJuly 5, 2021
3. Luke Rowe commented: 'You're in the sink mate'
4. Probably true
The only way to stop Tadej Pogacar #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5XjB0m9iKOJuly 4, 2021
5. Can't tell if it's a successful troll job or the person behind the original tweet had suffered a small-to-medium head trauma before posting
This offends me https://t.co/7n3hLo7OYLJuly 4, 2021
6. Look, I don't care how many times Eurosport tweet it out, it's going in tweets of the week Every. Single. Time.
"Oooh Tour de France friends" 👍🚨 @SirWiggo is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 on the bike from Tuesday's Stage 10 at #TDF2021 🏍 pic.twitter.com/MnKH5xUY9TJuly 5, 2021
7. Straight-up pure FACTS, nothing wrong with that
Reality Instagram pic.twitter.com/uo81KPbI7hJuly 5, 2021
8. You think this is a funny advert, but no, this is how Don Patrick actually completes all of his deals
We are delighted to announce that we have extended our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino!Ready for three more years of historic thrill!https://t.co/I0yTjafbsP pic.twitter.com/W7nPTSctyaJuly 5, 2021
9. If only there was a way to know you were in the good ol' days when the good ol' days were happening...
It all starts with a dream 💭 Had an amazing 6 days wearing the yellow jersey, thank you for all your support! 📸 Josse Wester pic.twitter.com/Wa1dakafoGJuly 3, 2021
10. Accurate
pic.twitter.com/lMjqDaL0ZmJuly 3, 2021
