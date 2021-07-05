Best of the Tour de France rest day tweets, featuring Mark Cavendish, Patrick Lefevere and Bradley Wiggins

There is no rest to be found on the rest day when there are this many 10/10 tweets flying about the place

Mark Cavendish
The rest day of the Tour de France is a chance for riders to kick back and relax after a tough week of racing, resting their battered bodies before more pain in the week to come.

Oh, and it's also a chance for them to log on to the internet hellscape commonly referred to as Twitter dot com and dash off one or two pure fire tweets. So we've compiled them in one easy list for you, as I think we're all a bit knackered after that senseation first week.

No, you are welcome.

1. I wish I was in on the joke

2. If I could be in any Tour team it would have to be B&B Hotels, just all-round good French vibes

3. Luke Rowe commented: 'You're in the sink mate'

4. Probably true

5. Can't tell if it's a successful troll job or the person behind the original tweet had suffered a small-to-medium head trauma before posting

6. Look, I don't care how many times Eurosport tweet it out, it's going in tweets of the week Every. Single. Time.

7. Straight-up pure FACTS, nothing wrong with that

8. You think this is a funny advert, but no, this is how Don Patrick actually completes all of his deals

9. If only there was a way to know you were in the good ol' days when the good ol' days were happening...

10. Accurate

We'll be back soon with even more pure fire tweets from across the cycling world

