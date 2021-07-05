Best of the Tour de France rest day tweets, featuring Mark Cavendish, Patrick Lefevere and Bradley Wiggins

The rest day of the Tour de France is a chance for riders to kick back and relax after a tough week of racing, resting their battered bodies before more pain in the week to come.

Oh, and it's also a chance for them to log on to the internet hellscape commonly referred to as Twitter dot com and dash off one or two pure fire tweets. So we've compiled them in one easy list for you, as I think we're all a bit knackered after that senseation first week.

No, you are welcome.

1. I wish I was in on the joke

#TDF2021 rest day mood 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ml7t5f9oQ4July 5, 2021 See more

2. If I could be in any Tour team it would have to be B&B Hotels, just all-round good French vibes

Jour de repos, jour de repos... Pas tant ! 😅 Le programme d’aujourd’hui avec les #MenInGlaz du @BBHOTELSpbKTM. ⤵️#TDF2021 l @LeTour pic.twitter.com/mNq4LEoMIpJuly 5, 2021 See more

3. Luke Rowe commented: 'You're in the sink mate'

4. Probably true

The only way to stop Tadej Pogacar #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5XjB0m9iKOJuly 4, 2021 See more

5. Can't tell if it's a successful troll job or the person behind the original tweet had suffered a small-to-medium head trauma before posting

This offends me https://t.co/7n3hLo7OYLJuly 4, 2021 See more

6. Look, I don't care how many times Eurosport tweet it out, it's going in tweets of the week Every. Single. Time.

"Oooh Tour de France friends" 👍🚨 @SirWiggo is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 on the bike from Tuesday's Stage 10 at #TDF2021 🏍 pic.twitter.com/MnKH5xUY9TJuly 5, 2021 See more

7. Straight-up pure FACTS, nothing wrong with that

Reality Instagram pic.twitter.com/uo81KPbI7hJuly 5, 2021 See more

8. You think this is a funny advert, but no, this is how Don Patrick actually completes all of his deals

We are delighted to announce that we have extended our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino!Ready for three more years of historic thrill!https://t.co/I0yTjafbsP pic.twitter.com/W7nPTSctyaJuly 5, 2021 See more

9. If only there was a way to know you were in the good ol' days when the good ol' days were happening...

It all starts with a dream 💭 Had an amazing 6 days wearing the yellow jersey, thank you for all your support! 📸 Josse Wester pic.twitter.com/Wa1dakafoGJuly 3, 2021 See more

10. Accurate

pic.twitter.com/lMjqDaL0ZmJuly 3, 2021 See more

We'll be back soon with even more pure fire tweets from across the cycling world