Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic 2018 vote now open

Britain's Best Bike Mechanic is our UK wide campaign to find the best bike mechanics in association with Park Tool

The vote to find Britain’s best bike mechanic is open now.

Building on the success of Cycling Weekly and MBR’s Britain’s Best Bike Shop in 2017, which received over 21,000 votes for over 1,000 shops, we have partnered with Park Tool and British Cycling to begin a journey to champion the work horses at the back of the shop, the unsung heroes who keep the wheels spinning, pedals turning and brakes stopping.

The voting will remain open through the month of July after which we will interview the top rated mechanics and from those interviews a group of finalists will be invited to take part in a skills test in September overseen by GB Cycling’s head mechanic Mark Ingham and Park Tool’s Director of Education Calvin Jones.

Everyone who votes for a mechanic will go into a prize draw to win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Starter Kit.

Kellie Parsons, Marketing Director at Madison (UK distributor of Park Tool) has said “We are delighted to be supporting the search for Britain’s Best Bike mechanic and think it is a great opportunity to celebrate some of the unsung heroes that literally keep the wheels of our industry turning.”

“Park Tool prides itself on being the number one tool brand in cycling so it was an obvious campaign to throw our weight behind. We can’t wait to see who is crowned champion and being introduced to our nation’s best bike mechanics.”

Victor Alway, Marketing Manager at Cycling Weekly and MBR added, “teaming up with Park Tool and British Cycling is a really exciting part of the campaign. Alongside Cycling Weekly and MBR’s fantastic influence in print, online and social media, Park Tool and British Cycling will help us reach a huge portion of the cycling community.

“This access to cyclists, bike shops and the mechanics themselves will allow us to uncover the best of the best.”

The 2018 Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic winner will be announced in September and invited to the Cycling Weekly Awards in December.

The Cycling Weekly Awards will are taking place on December 12 and will celebrate the people who make road cycling so special, from the best professional riders to the cycling clubs and volunteers who knit the grassroots scene together.