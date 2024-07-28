The only thing Visma-Lease a Bike’s Control Room didn’t have was a 'Ban Me! Ban Me!' decal

Normally when a team concocts a new marginal gain, they are at least a tiny bit secretive about it

ASO can lock the door but the hi-tech horse has long since bolted
ASO can lock the door but the hi-tech horse has long since bolted
(Image credit: Alamy)
By
published

I was suspicious about Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France “Control Room” van from the start. The idea behind it was, apparently, to create a command post from which the team could monitor a race and make tactical decisions.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine.

This column initially appeared in the Cycling Weekly print magazine, out on Thursday 11th July. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Latest