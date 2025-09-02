Endurance GOAT Kilian Jornet's new challenge: a Tour de France stage and a marathon every day

This September, ultra-distance legend Kilian Jornet is taking on his boldest U.S. project yet: climbing all 14,000-foot (4,267-meter) peaks in the contiguous 48 states, travelling only by bike and on foot.

For those unfamiliar with his body of work, Jornet is widely regarded as the greatest mountain endurance athlete of all time, and it is difficult to explain the quality and breadth of his achievements without running out of superlatives.

The Spaniard has won several of the world’s most challenging ultramarathons, holds an array of FKTs (Fastest Known Times) and speed records, has multiple world titles in ski mountaineering, and has conquered many of world’s highest mountains, including, albeit somewhat controversially, Mount Everest. He has twice been named Adventurer of the Year by National Geographic, and, furthermore, is the father of three young children.

In 2024, Jornet completed a project he called Alpine Connections, in which he linked together 82 4,000m peaks in the European Alps by bicycle, a journey of approximately 1,200 kilometers, with 75k vertical meters over 19 days. A breakdown of this effort, published by Coros here, shows almost non-stop movement with only short breaks for eating and sleeping.

It must be said that this amount of physical output would kill an ordinary person.

For his latest project, termed States of Elevation, Jornet will attempt to climb all the fourteeners located in the Western United States (not including Alaska). These mountains are located in Colorado, California and Washington, which, unfortunately, are not all that close to one another. Jornet will travel the entire distance between each mountain by bicycle.

He will start with Longs Peak in Colorado’s Front Range, and, moving east to west, climb each of the state’s 58 fourteeners. He will then ride across the entirety of Utah and Nevada to reach the Sierras in California, and, after working his way through the Golden State’s fourteeners, ultimately finish with another long transfer stage to finish his journey at the summit of Washington State’s Mount Rainier in the Cascade mountains. He aims to complete this endeavour in about a month, tackling the equivalent of a Tour de France stage and a marathon each day.

We spoke with Jornet, via email, about his expectations for the upcoming trip. (Edited lightly for clarity.)

CW: What sort of special preparation do you undergo to prepare for something like this?

KJ: I haven't done a very specific training for this other than being out in the mountains a lot. I usually train around 1,000 hours a year, but now more of that includes biking. Depending on the day, I might do 4-6 hours total, mixing running and riding. I’ve used biking before for recovery and volume, but never as such a core part of the effort.

CW: What are the unique things that make this US-based route different from your previous projects?

KJ: Yes, it’s definitely more challenging than in Europe. The distances are longer, and there are fewer options for public transit or safe cycling routes. But that also makes the experience more immersive and forces a different kind of creativity when it comes to planning and logistics.

CW: Are there any specific things you’ve learned from other endurance challenges (Alpine Connections/Pyrenees 3000) that you’re planning to implement this time?

KJ: Each project has its own soul. The U.S. challenge will bring the wilderness, different terrain, higher altitudes, and longer distances between ranges. In the Pyrenees it was more rediscovering the summits I [climbed] as a child, and the Alps [were] more [about] finding a logical line of the mountains that saw me grow as a mountaineer. But the philosophy is similar to what I've done in the past: moving through the mountains in a fast and light style, with deep respect and curiosity.

CW: How familiar are you with the terrain, both in terms of US fourteeners and the cycling portions between, on your planned route?

KJ: I’ve had the chance to run on some of the 14ers in the past, mostly in Colorado and California. But I wouldn’t say I know them deeply—this project is partly about that discovery. I’m excited to explore them more and learn from local runners who know these mountains best.

CW: This route includes some very long transfers by bike: what are your techniques for dealing with the monotony of long days in the saddle?

KJ: I'm not sure yet as I haven't experienced a lot [of these] long transfers, so we'll have to see! But I guess it will be a bit when I do long stretches in the mountains; trying to sync mind and body to find a rhythm and enjoy the landscape and the company.

CW: Can you share any more about your planned bike setup?

KJ: It’s a lightweight endurance setup—simple, reliable, and built for efficiency. I want to keep things minimal to stay fast and avoid mechanical issues. I’ll share more about the exact setup soon, but the key is finding the right balance between performance and durability.

CW: Finally, how has becoming a parent changed your outlook on adventures such as this one?

KJ: Being a parent changes your perspective completely. Now, my adventures aren’t just about performance—they’re about purpose. I think more about the example I’m setting and the values I want to pass on. It gives a deeper meaning to everything I do in the mountains.

Jornet’s precise route and schedule will not be released to the public, but his progress will be shared on social media once he begins.

While this type of project is not the sort of thing most of us can or even want to undertake, it is compelling for both its audacity and the vastness of its scope.

As cyclists we can all appreciate how impressive it is to cover this much terrain solely under human power, and perhaps Jornet’s approach will inspire people to embrace riding from their doorstep instead of driving to a trailhead to ride.