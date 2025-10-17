'Get off the course and seek shelter' - tornado, lightning threatens to disrupt the Life Time Grand Prix finale

Severe weather is threatening to disrupt the finale of the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix in Bentonville, Arkansas, with forecasts showing potential thunderstorms, lightning and even tornado activity across the Ozarks region.

The Big Sugar Gravel Race, scheduled for Saturday, October 18, serves as the sixth and final round of America’s premier off-road racing series. Around 2,000 riders, professional and amateur alike, are expected to take part in the 12-, 50-, and 100-mile events. On Friday, organisers issued contingency plans outlining possible course changes, start delays and, in the worst case, cancellation.

Earlier this season, another major gravel race, the Mid South Gravel in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was forced to cancel at the last minute when a wind-driven wildfire tore through the region. That abrupt shutdown left hundreds of athletes stranded and highlighted one of the discipline's unique challenges: endurance events in remote landscapes are at the mercy of the environment. From wildfires to floods to fast-moving storms, gravel racing carries a level of unpredictability that both riders and organisers must be ready to face.

“Off-road is unique in that our courses are so spread out. There can be lightning in one place but 30 miles away it’s sunny,” said Michelle Duffy, Senior Director of Events and Retail Marketing at Life Time Events. “We’ve had to adjust for things like heat and rain in the past, but this weekend could be unique. We are looking at the weather closely and evaluating contingency.”

For the Life Time Grand Prix contenders, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Now in its fourth year, the series sees 50 hand-selected athletes (25 men and 25 women) compete across six of the country’s toughest gravel and mountain bike events, vying for the coveted title and a share of the $200,000 prize purse.

The men’s title chase is the tightest in series history, and riders will want every mile of the 100-mile Big Sugar course to make their mark. After dominating the past three seasons, world mountain bike marathon champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz–SRAM htSQD) enters the finale with only a one-point advantage over both wildcard Cameron Jones (Scott) and Swiss rider Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling). Norwegian Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless) sits another point back, with 30 points still on offer for the win.

Any reduction in race distance could drastically alter tactics and the outcome of the overall series, along with the $25,000 payday ($5,000 for winning Big Sugar and $20,000 for the overall title).

On the women’s side, defending champion Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) has already secured the overall crown, but the battle for second remains close. Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) holds a slim two-point lead over Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective).

According to event officials, start times may be delayed by up to one hour, and if conditions worsen, the 100-mile race could be shortened to the 50-mile course. If conditions become dangerous, the race may be cancelled as a last resort.

At present, the primary concerns are lightning, high winds and a small chance of tornado activity. Should severe weather occur during the race, organisers are urging riders to get off the course, seek shelter and only continue when it is safe to do so. Updates will be shared via email, social media and the event website as conditions evolve.

“Mother Nature can be unpredictable, but gravel riders are built for grit,” organisers said in a statement. “Stay safe, stay smart and enjoy the ride.”

If the race proceeds as planned, fans can watch the finale live and free beginning at 7:10 a.m. CDT on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel and the Life Time app.