British Gravel Championships add free live coverage to its list of firsts

Fans will be able to watch all of the elite men's and women's races live on YouTube this weekend

British Gravel Championship riders
(Image credit: Red On Sports)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The famous North Yorkshire riding venue that is Dalby Forest is set to host more than one historic first this weekend, with the announcement that fans will be able to stream the British Gravel Championship live for the first time – for free.

The event, organised by Red On Sports and this year sponsored by Ribble, has never been held at Dalby before; it has never featured a time trial before; and the elite races have never been streamed live in their entirety either.

Taking place this Sunday 14 September, the elite races begin with the men's event at 9am, with the women's race following at 1pm. Both ride the same 120km course – made up of four 30km laps and featuring a challenging 2,000m of climbing in total.

The YouTube coverage will feature seasoned commentator David Reeve and former pro rider James McCallum – "a world-class commentary team", says Red On Sports.

It adds: "This milestone marks a major step forward in live coverage for the British Gravel Championships presented by Ribble, shining a spotlight on the sport’s rapid growth and the thriving UK gravel scene.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1