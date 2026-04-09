Action camera company GoPro to lay off 23% of workforce in new restructuring plan

Staff at the company have already been through numerous rounds of redundancies as swathes of new products have hit the market

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GoPro logo on a smartphone screen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Action camera company GoPro is set to lay off 23% of its workforce as a result of a new restructuring plan, reports Bicycle Retailer and Industry News.

The company, whose miniature video cameras were one of the first to help riders capture on-bike footage, currently employs 631 people, and the impending lay-offs will affect around 145 of them.

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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