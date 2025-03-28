I almost crashed into a canal because of the thumb loops on my jacket – I'm glad cycling brands don't make them like this anymore

Heed my warning: don't use the thumb loops on your old cycling kit

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’ where Cycling Weekly writers (usually) pour praise on their favourite cycling items and share the personal connection they have with them. In this case, our writer decided to take a more cynical stance, penning a 'break-up letter' to sleeves with thumb loops.

It surprises me that after nearly three decades as a cyclist, and almost half of that time working in the industry, I can still experience cycling firsts. Unfortunately, this time it wasn't a race win.

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

