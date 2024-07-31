'I almost fell through the window' - BMX cyclist pulls off audacious cardboard bed test at Olympics

Vincent Leygonie said the beds at the Paris Games are 'super comfortable - or it might just be that my bed at home is really bad'

Vincent Leygonie doing BMX freestyle at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Instagram:@vinl55 / Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

How better to test the integrity of a cardboard bed than with a BMX stunt? This was the thought that crossed freestyle rider Vincent Leygonie's mind the moment he arrived at the athlete village for his Olympic debut. 

This year, as was the case in Tokyo in 2021, athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds at the Games, a measure that seeks to make the event more environmentally friendly. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

