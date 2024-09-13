Ignore the angry backlash – new smart traffic lights for cyclists could make all our lives better

Anything that makes life easier for cyclists seems to get the motoring lobby in a tizz – but in truth even they could benefit

Green cyclist light at Toucan crossing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

A trial is underway in Solihull, West Midlands that uses smart cameras to make the journeys of cyclists and pedestrians easier at toucan crossings - for those outside the UK, those are the kinds of crossings at traffic lights where riders and walkers cross together.

The new VivaCity smart cameras will use AI to identify users from up to 30 metres away as they approach, and turn the lights green for them in time for them to arrive. Apparently, all this is done anonymously too.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

