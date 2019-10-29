Anna Henderson signs with Team Sunweb in step up to Women’s World Tour

After a breakthrough season, national under 23 road and time trial champion Anna Henderson has signed a contract with Team Sunweb, earning herself a place in the UCI Women’s World Tour peloton for 2020.

The 20-year-old won in both disciplines at a national level in June this year, having been national circuit race champion in 2018 – only her third season in the sport.

Riding in support of Lizzie Deignan, she was also the best British finisher at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire as well as forming part of the bronze medal winning mixed relay team.

On the international stage, Hernderson took second place overall at the Tour de Belle Isle en Terre – Kreiz Breizh Elites Dames.

Henderson makes the move from British registered team Brother UK – Tifosi p/b OnForm, having raced for OnForm through 2017 and 2018.

Progression has been quick, with the former GB junior slalom champion skier swapping over to two wheels in 2016, initially racing for amateur team Lovelo Cinelli RT and racking up early results on circuits in London and the south of England.

“I’m looking forward to joining Team Sunweb next year and taking another step up in my career,” she said of the move.

“The team has a very professional environment with various experts and they are known for their good pathway to develop riders. I’m excited to get started in the Women’s WorldTour and learn from the other strong and experienced riders on the team.”

Coach at Team Sunweb, Hans Timmermans added: “Anna is a new kid on the block in women’s cycling after taking up the sport late in 2016, having formerly been a junior slalom champion skier in Great Britain. She’s still young and has showed her potential several times at UCI level this season, highlighting herself as a classics style rider with a strong sprint.

“We’re looking forward to working with her next year and helping her to continue to improve.”