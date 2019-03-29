Cyclist talks of ‘mental scars’ after video of him being hit by car cutting corner emerges

Footage of the crash has been shared on social media, sparking a big reaction





A cyclist hit by a car cutting a corner has spoken of the “mental scars” after video of the crash went viral on social media.

Michael Rammell shared dashcam footage of the collision online in the hopes it will inspire discussion about road safety.

The video quickly attracted attention, with 1,300 people sharing it on Facebook while journalist and cyclist Jeremy Vine shared the video on his Twitter.

In a Facebook post after the crash, which happened last week, Rammell said: “The only scars at this point are mental.

“I acknowledge that I’m now nervous on the road. I’m uneasy.

“Close overtakes aren’t uncommon, but whereas before I could take a breath and carry on, I now panic.

“I know with enough time on the road and in the saddle, that this should pass.”

The video shows Rammell approaching a T junction on the right hand side of the lane.

As he puts his foot down at the white line, a BMW cuts the corner of the junction and ploughs into Rammell, knocking him onto the bonnet before he falls heavily on the floor.

Fortunately he suffered no breaks in the crash, but did have scrapes and some severe bruising.

A suspected fractured pelvis was revealed not to be a break.

Rammell said that there have been plenty of anti-cyclist comments in response to the video, but that many people have also wished him well and condemned the driver’s actions.

He added: “Drivers, don’t cut corners. Cyclists, stay safe and stay seen.

“All road users, respect one another.

“We all share the road and no one road user has more or less entitlement than another.

“Look out for your fellow humans and remember, they’ll have families pets and friends that need them at home.”

Rammell said the driver will go on a driver awareness course and that he will not pursue a prosecution.

He is part of Team Alpecin, which gives amateur riders the opportunity to ride like a professional for a season.

This includes top level tech, kit and training that helps them reach their goals.