Fan films himself laughing at rider injured in crash at Volta a Catalyuna 2019

The spectator ran over to the fallen rider laughing and saying ‘I’m going to steal his bike’

Footage has emerged of a spectator filming himself laughing at an injured rider who crashed during the Volta a Catalunya.

The video from stage one of the race emerged online in recent days, showing a Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider crashing on a descent.

A fan laughing at the side of the road filmed Domingos Gonçalves falling hard on a bend.

The 30-year-old rider suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder blade in the crash, and is expected to be out of action for two months.

>>> Niccolò Bonifazio warns amateur riders not to imitate his daredevil Milan-San Remo descent

Gonçalves crashed on the descent of the Port de Collsaceu, 15km from the finish of stage one.

The Portugeuse rider was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered fractures to his clavicle and scapula.

Footage shows the peloton safely passing the fan at the side of the road, when Gonçalves passes while riding amongst the race cars.

He appears to approach the left-hand turn too tight and travelling too fast, and goes straight past the corner.

To avoid hitting a barrier or riding off a verge, he ditches the bike and falls hard on his right side.

The fan laughs and can be heard saying “now I’m going to steal his bike.”

At the end of the video, the spectator asks Gonçalves how he is.

The video is a sharp contrast to footage of great sportsmanship that emerged from the Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday (March 27).

>>> More than half of car drivers think cyclists are not fully human, according to new study

Mitchelton-Scott’s Michael Hepburn was filmed getting off his bike mid-race to help a rider from another team who was involved in a crash.

A number of riders went down in the collision as the course narrowed, including Israel Cycling Academy’s Zak Dempster.

Australian Hepburn got off his bike mid-race, lifting a bike that had landed on top of his countryman and moving it to the side of the road.