Cyclist’s are fundraising for Dimension Data rider’s medical and legal fees after park ranger ordeal

A UK cyclist has set up a fundraising page with the aim of covering medical and legal fees for Nicholas Dlamini, the Dimension Data rider who sustained a broken arm after being manhandled by park rangers.

Footage emerged this week, showing the South African rider being shoved against a vehicle by Table Mountain National Park rangers, before being wrestled into the back of a truck.

The video was posted by Lawrence Lindeque. He later posted x-rays, confirming a broken arm for Dlamini.

The fundraiser was started by UK cyclist and masters track champion, Ryan Visser.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards medical costs, legal feels, and support during recovery.

Visser moved to the UK from South Africa aged 5, and met Dlamini when the two took part in the 2015 Cape Rouleur event; the pair raced together again in the 2017 Tour of Good Hope.

Visser commented: “He’s one of the nicest, friendliest guys you’ll meet, and deserves all the success he’s had in his short career so far – a hugely talented star of South African sport.”

“Medical expenses in SA are pretty rough, [we’ll do] anything we can to help.”

The 24-year-old pro Dlamini, who will ride for Dimension Data under its new name NTT Pro Cycling in 2020, is reportedly in hospital in Simon’s Town, awaiting surgery for a compound fracture of his humerus.

Following the incident, which took place near Cape Town, the team said in a statement: “We are aware of a video in which one of our riders, Nic Dlamini, was involved in an incident in Cape Town earlier today.

“He’s currently undergoing medical assessment, after which we’ll be able to provide a full update on what transpired.”

In a statement reported by Times Live, a spokesperson for the park rangers said: “According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered gate one of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested.

“Upon investigation and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.”

Dlamini began his career with Dimension Data as a stagiare in 2017, later joining the roster. In 2019 he completed the Vuelta a España.

He was set to kick his season off at the 2020 Tour Down Under, with the Tokyo Olympics a goal during the summer.