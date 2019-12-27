Dimension Data rider suffers broken arm after being manhandled by park rangers

Shocking video footage has emerged of a Dimension Data rider being manhandled by park rangers in an incident that left him with a broken arm.

The video appeared on social media on Friday (December 27) showing South African rider Nic Dlamini being shoved against a vehicle by Table Mountain National Park rangers, before the rider was wrestled into the back of the truck.

Footage was posted on Twitter by Lawrence Lindeque, who said Dlamini suffered a broken arm in the altercation and later posting a picture of his X-rays.

According to the park rangers, Dlamini was confronted because he hadn’t paid a conservation fee and did not have required permits, adding that he “injured himself during the ordeal.”

Dimension Data, which will race under the new name NTT Pro Cycling next season said: “We are aware of a video in which one of our riders, Nic Dlamini, was involved in an incident in Cape Town earlier today.

“He’s currently undergoing medical assessment, after which we’ll be able to provide a full update on what transpired.”

The incident happened in Table Mountain National Park, near Cape Town in South Africa.

In a statement reported by Times Live, a spokesperson for the park rangers said: “According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered gate one of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested.

“Upon investigation and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.”

Dlamini, 24, started his career with Dimension Data as a stagiare in 2017, joining the main roster that same year.

This season he rode and finished his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España.

He is set to continue riding with the South African squad next season.