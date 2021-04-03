Driver arrested after hitting Becky James’ sister Ffion in Wales

A driver has been arrested after Ffion James, the sister of Olympic track cyclist Becky James, was hit on a roundabout in Wales.

The 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention as well as leaving the scene of an accident, after hitting James and another rider at around 2pm on March 30, in Caerphilly, South Wales.

James, 23, is a UK National Trophy series winner in cyclocross, and former National Junior Champion.

“An eventful Tuesday to say the least,” James posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her sitting in hospital with some nasty-looking cuts to her chin. “Enjoying the sun with Ruby Miller and next thing we know we’re both on the ground after being hit by a car on a roundabout.”

Luckily for James, neither her nor Miller suffered any serious injuries and they are both now resting up and recovering.

“The driver left the scene and was later found. Luckily no lasting injuries for both of us, feeling lucky for sure. A massive thank you goes to the people who stopped and waited with us while we lay on the floor, along with the paramedics, doctors and police who all did an incredible job and I can’t thank enough. Not an experience I want to go through again but one that happens way too often. Thank you for the messages already I am ok just resting and recovering.”

“A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident,” read a statement by South Wales Police. “The woman has been released under investigation. Both cyclists were treated for injuries which were non-life-threatening at Prince Charles Hospital.”