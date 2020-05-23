Half a million £50 bike vouchers: UK Government gives further details on coronavirus cycling investment

The UK Government has provided more details on a bike voucher system to help increase the number of two-wheeled journeys in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to half a million £50 vouchers will be provided from June to help people get their bicycles repaired in a move the Government hopes will also improve the public’s fitness and reduce air pollution.

This scheme was previously announced alongside a host of fast-tracked policies including pop-up bike lanes and statutory guidance to councils to improve cycling facilities, with the Government hoping that more people will cycle as public transport capacity will be limited due to social distancing measures.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said during the daily coronavirus briefing that public transport will see at best a fifth of its usual travellers in the immediate aftermath of lockdown easing and a gradual return to normality.

“Previously, we announced the introduction of a scheme to bring bicycles back into a roadworthy condition, relieving the pressure on public transport and improving the nation’s health,” Shapps said.

“Today, I can provide the detail of the new £50 bicycle maintenance voucher. Available from next month, the scheme will help up to half a million people drag bikes out of retirement, speed up the cycling revolution and help individuals become fitter and healthier and reducing air pollution, which remains a hidden killer.”