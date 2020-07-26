How to manually upload your ride to Strava while Garmin is down

Garmin are reportedly being held to a $10 million ransomware attack, which has left a number of platforms and features down.

The type of ransomware used is called WastedLocker, which infiltrated Garmin’s systems sometime on Thursday, with one employee saying they first noticed something was wrong when they arrived at the office that day.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

A company-wide shutdown of all devices within their data centre was ordered to try and avoid them being encrypted, which explains the global outage currently being experienced.

They say that once Garmin Connect is accessible again, users’ activity data shouldn’t be lost as it is stored on the device and will appear once the user is able to sync their device. They have a page on their website that is showing the status of their platforms and features, all of which are currently down.

>>> Hackers reportedly demand $10 million ransom from Garmin

But what if you don’t wait to wait? The good news is you can manually upload your ride to Strava while Garmin is down, directly from your Garmin device.

1. Plug your device into the computer with the USB cable and go to Finder or My Computer depending on your operating system

2. All the activities are dated which should make it easy to find the right one

3. Select the files that you want to add (Strava says this option is not available for devices that use the ANT+ agent)

Usually, you can also export files from Garmin Connect and then upload through Strava, but this is of course not currently possible.

Alternatively, you can go even more analogue and fill out the info straight to the app:

1. Log into Strava

2. Click on the “+” sign in the top right corner of the app

3. Click on “Manual Activity” on the right-hand side

4. Fill in the details

Garmin have apologised to customers for the outage, and have said it does not think the outage has affected activity data, payment details or other personal information.