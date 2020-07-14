Investigation launched as elderly man dies after being hit by a bicycle

A police investigation has been launched after an elderly man died when he was hit by a bicycle.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene and detectives are asking the rider to come forward to provide answers for the man’s family.

Peter McCombie, 72, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in the collision, but died a day later.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden from the Metropolitan Police said: “I would appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

“Although Peter was in his 70s, he was still active and continued to work beyond the retirement age, and would have continued to do so, had it not been for this heart-breaking incident.”

The incident happened at around 5.05pm on Friday, July 3 in Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, London.

Police and paramedics were called following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a cyclist, with Mr McCombie being rushed to hospital with head injuries, which later proved fatal.

DI Trodden added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.

“I am particularly keen to speak to any road users who have dash or helmet cam footage of these events; this could prove to be crucial to establishing exactly what happened.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, in charge of the Met’s Vision Zero road safety campaign, said: “Very sad news and all my thoughts are with family and friends. The investigation continues. We need to identify and locate the cyclist and urge them to come forward.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 0208 597 4874, or 101 referencing CAD 5779/3 July.